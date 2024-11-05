People Reveal What They'll Never Do In Life, Answers Make Perfect Sense

What's something you have zero plans to ever do while on this planet?

It's an interesting question, and I'm sure everyone has something that comes to mind that they'll never do. I don't care how much of an "I'll do anything once" attitude you have, I can promise we all have red lines.

While scrolling Reddit early Monday morning as I sipped my coffee (straight black as always), I stumbled across a viral thread of things people will never do, and it's full of interesting answers.

What won't people ever try?

As you'd expect, there is a very wide range of answers when people discuss things they don't ever plan on doing while alive.

Check out some of the answers below

You know those hardcore mountain biking videos shot from a go pro atop the bikers head? Yeah that.

I’ve never liked heights and never will try bungee jumping.

Meth (and other similarly hard drugs).

I will never go skydiving; heights terrify me.

Stay in a room with a flying cockroach

Drugs Like crack/heroin

Cheating whilst in a committed relationship

Smoke I never had and never will smoke due to many people in my family have cancer and I don’t wanna get something they wish they never had

I've never earned a million dollars in a year and I never will.

An Alexa or other in-home listening assistant

Open relationships

Go on a cruise. It sounds horrific to me. So many people. No.

Run a marathon. I’ve never voluntarily run 26 miles, and I’m not about to start unless there’s free pizza at every mile marker.

I never have done bath salts and it may surprise you, but I do not feel enticed to do it.

Hot air balloons.

No, I don't need to try your death pepper inferno sauce. Keep it for yourself.

TikTok. I’ve made it this far not watching the videos people send me, why start now

I am proud to say I have never seen a single episode of the bachelor/bachelorette, the Kardashians or any of the real housewives. Zero interest

Becoming a parent. No thanks.

Jumping out of a perfectly good airplane and hoping your parachute isn't faulty.

Believed in horoscopes.

Cheat on my SO. Regardless of circumstances, it's deplorable.

Overall, lots of good answers and I can give mine without hesitation.

Skydiving.

Hell no. You will never see me jump out of a plane hoping I hit the ground under a deployed canopy. Hard pass. If God wanted me to fly through the air, then he would have given me wings. I'm more than comfortable keeping my feet firmly planted on the ground where they belong.

I know several people who have done combat jumps in multiple different wars, and while it sounds awesome, I. can safely say with 100% certainty that it's not for me.

Know what you're about, and more importantly, know what you're not about.

Is there something that comes to mind for you that you'll never attempt?