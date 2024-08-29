Reddit Users Share What They're Hiding From Their Partners, Answers Are Very Unexpected

It turns out not all secrets are bad.

A lot of people have secrets. It's just the nature of human nature. There are things - positive and negative - that people aren't open about.

Anyone who says they don't hold a single secret with anyone in the world is probably not telling the truth. Sorry if that hurts your feelings, but it's true.

Well, when you hear someone is keeping a secret from their partner, you probably assume it's not good. That might be the case a lot of the time, but not always.

Viral Reddit thread shares heartwarming secrets.

I clicked on a viral Reddit thread titled "What are you currently hiding from your partner?" expecting to see the darkest and most degenerate answers possible.

However, that simply didn't happen. The answers were shockingly positive. Check out a few below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I have been secretly putting $50/week away for ages, and so far have about $6300. When it gets to $8k next year then I'm going to have her book two weeks off work for her upcoming 40th, telling her we'll start saving up to go away for a week to a scenic area up the coast about an hour's flight away. Stay at a nice hotel, relax, and then afterwards have a week lazing around at home. Which we've talked about before. That'll be a nice holiday. She'll be excited for that. Except nah, we're not doing that. We're going to go to Japan for a week and a half, a place she's wanted to visit for her whole life and thinks it's never ever going to happen because it's too expensive.

That I've paid for his childhood friend that he hasn't seen for 10 years to come over this weekend from Europe. He thinks I'm nagging at him to sort the guest bedroom because my parents are coming to town.

My wife did this for me. Except her way of hiding it all from me was by telling me one of her friends was coming. I didn't really care for this particular friend and she knew that. I mean, I didn't mind her hanging out with her, she just wasn't for me. So that kinda made it so I was dreading it the whole drive up to the airport. When "she" finally landed, we were waiting and I saw this dude that I thought was my best friend from the east coast. I made a comment like damn that looks like so and so. I'm still oblivious. So I kinda go back to looking for my wife's friend and she runs off hollering out my friends name. Still oblivious, I'm like calling her back like we gotta wait for your friend. She continues down the escalator so I finally follow. When it finally dawned on me after getting to baggage I'd been played, 10/10 best gift ever.

I successfully purchased an in demand Magic the Gathering set that sold out immediately. He’s super bummed because he wanted them, and they’re way too expensive to buy individually from resellers. A friend of mine is helping to talk him out of buying any individual cards, since he’s getting a full set for his birthday next week.

I have a list of details about her (birthday, shoe size, clothing, favorite colors, food preferences, mom's name ) as well as ideas for gifts and things. She's probably seen it over my shoulder, and that's fine, but I wouldn't ever directly show it to her since it's nice to be able to have certain things she's said or talked about in passing ready for gift searches and little surprise planning. I used to feel like it felt like cheating not to just have all of this stuff in my head, but I'm getting older and I'm busy. Why not have a little tool to help me be a better partner.

That I'm shopping for an engagement ring, which she knows, but she doesn't know WHEN I'm gonna buy it or pop the question or how and I know she'll eventually see this message and start to worry. Maybe I already bought it. Maybe it's in your purse.

My girlfriend has been begging for a ring for months. I told her I'm getting one custom made and it's going to be several more weeks. I've actually got it in my pocket and am proposing to her today.

That I already have a plan set up to "accidentally" order food to one of his best friends houses a couple times a month. He's a great friend of ours, and he struggles with hunger because of financial problems. I want to make sure he eats.

My wife has been in the states since 2007 and today (about 2 hours ago actually) she officially became a citizen after debating whether or not to naturalize. I am going to pick up some of her favorite cookies and red, white, and blue flowers on the way home.

How many episodes of Gilmore Girls I've watched this past week. He's back to school this week, I don't go back until next week (we're both teachers). I've done household chores really fast so I can rot on the couch and watch Gilmore Girls all day until he comes home.

We’re on episode 8. Well she is. I’m on episode 13.

A PS5 for his birthday

My fiancé and I are getting married mid-October. Her first marriage and she turns 40 this year; she’s not looking forward to it(the birthday, not the wedding lol) Her birthday is on a Saturday this year so I took Friday off, setup up a Facebook event, invited all her friends/coworkers to stop by for a surprise bash. I’m making birria tacos and I got her a custom cake that reads, "Look at this sh*t, turning 20 twice." 4 bedrooms, 2 couches, and a 6 foot beanbag, people can let loose and crash here.

We were just on vacation in Maui. We did some shopping in Makawao and a shirt my husband loved was out of stock in his size. Our anniversary is coming up and I found it online for him :)

Honestly, this is one of those moments where your faith in humanity is restored a bit. I 100% thought I was going to find some absolute horror stories. Instead, we got a bunch of uplifting and fun stories.

I will only share a quick story about a secret, and it definitely wasn't with a woman I was with. I have to be light on details due to who I was with and exactly where we were. We were in an isolated and secure area near the Canadian border on a secret gun range with a handful of very experienced shooters and then one guy who had never used a gun before and wasn't exactly the sharpest tack. Nice guy. Not a genius. He couldn't hit a clay pigeon to save his life. I had his timing down perfect and got offset behind a tree a good distance to his left and then waited until he fired and smoked the next three clay pigeons. To this day, he still thinks he hit every single one of them. I hit all three just a fraction of a second after he missed. Due to where he was, he couldn't see or hear me.

He was so happy and proud of himself. To this day, not a single person involved with that has ever told him that truth, and I see no point in ever doing it.

Do you have a secret you're keeping or a funny story involving one? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.