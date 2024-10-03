People Share Their Biggest Secrets, Answers Are Wild

Reddit users are going viral for dumping out their biggest secrets onto the internet.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge Reddit guy because you simply never know what you're going to find. It's a jungle out there when it comes to the popular website.

One day, you might find a thread full of uplifting stories. On a different day, you might find a house of horrors. You simply never know!

Reddit users share their biggest secrets.

I came across a thread of people sharing their biggest secrets, and it's a bit of a mixed bag. Some secrets are a bit funny. Others…..not so much!

My gf just broke up with me but im secretly happy bc her teenage daughter is out of control and entitled brat But hurts at the same time.

I won the lottery (a small amount, but significant enough) and haven't told anyone in my family

I secretly hate my wife's homemade Mac and cheese. Other people love it and the kids to do but it's not for me. But I eat it because she's proud of it and I don't want to make her sad.

I have no idea of what I am doing of my life, and I am afraid of the future.

My secret is that I often fantasize about an apocalypse where I'm left all alone and it sounds like a f*cking utopia. It almost makes me want to gather a survival backpack, call myself Dora and impatiently wait for "world is collapsing" headline.

I pretend like I hate dancing but I've been taking dance lessons and going to a social dance every weekend for probably 4-5 months in preparation for a big family event.

I’m holding on by a thread most days, but if I’m not the "calm" person in the family, people freak out. So I suffer in silence.

I love one of my cats more than the other (It’s a secret though because all kitties need love)

At least once a day I contemplate on running away from everything and everyone just to get some peace

My wife and I did just that and, if you're able to financially handle it, you should totally do it because it was the best decision we've ever made. We're both from the deep South but we packed up our lives and moved 2600+ miles away to the PNW. This massive change was exactly what we needed to sort of 'reset' and, since this move, we've been kicking ass!

No one at work knows that I’m quitting before Christmas.

I like to eat french fries with mayo instead of ketchup

I’m pretending to not hate my wife for cheating and that I’m "working on the marriage". I’m figuring out how to best start a new life with two young kids and not completely f*ck them up. I’ll be fine eventually but I worry about being a good single dad for them.

I'm constantly annoyed/angry

I drink because that's the only time I feel most at peace with myself.

My friends think im always happy as I always joke around every opportunity I get. I actually feel depressed af.

I have no goals, ambitions nor purpose in life but my entire family sees me as the well adjusted and normal one.

I love being alone. It just super relaxing and refreshing

Like I said, the answers are all over the place when it comes to people sharing their biggest secrets. We went from talking about mac and cheese to some very dark secrets.

Welcome to the internet. You simply have no idea what you're going to find. It's a gamble with every roll of the dice.

It's 100% clear that some people would benefit significantly from spending a little more time outside and a little less time online.

