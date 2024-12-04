People Reveal Biggest Regrets, Responses Are Downright Sad

People are going viral with some interesting stories about regret.

Experiencing regret is part of the human experience. Whether it's passing on a job or maybe regretting what you got for dinner, it happens to all of us.

Of course, there are levels to everything. Not all things are equal, and that leads us today to a fascinating Reddit thread.

Reddit users reveal biggest regrets.

A viral Reddit thread popped up asking people their biggest regrets from their 20s, and the answers…..are certainly something to behold.

Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Thinking about stuff i want to do instead of doing stuff i was thinkin about

Low self esteem and confidence, and the missed opportunities that entailed.

Not finding exercise earlier

Not taking my education seriously to be honest.

Being in a committed relationship with someone I didn’t really like for most of it.

I'm near the end of my 20s and did exactly this. Only recently met somebody and went "oh that's what that's supposed to feel like". Don't do it.

Not saving 10% of every paycheck

Alcohol and the blackness it created in my memories

Low self esteem, low confidence, people pleasing, inability to say no, and not saving

Not saving any $$

Not seeing more bands. I feel like concert tickets are getting more out of control with prices.

Not contributing to my 401(k)

I was lazy. I spent the better part of my early 20’s just chillin and having fun. That’s great and all, but I was also broke as hell

Crossing oceans for people who wouldn’t jump puddles for me.

Staying at a dead end job cause I was too scared to pursued my dream career

Not traveling more. Now I have more responsibilities, and it’s harder to go.

Being married to that loser.

Not getting away from my family I realized now they're all abusive and toxic and don't give a damn about anything but themselves. I should have left a long time ago what a waste of time.

Focused on my career. Treated a lot of good women poorly. Avoided getting married. Continued this through my 30s. Now in my early 40s I care less about my career and more about being happy. Dating is absolutely horrible at this age. The good ones are taken.

Alcoholism.

Marrying the wrong person

Instead of putting more money into my 401(K), I enjoyed the extra money every paycheck and blew it on "nicer" clothing and top shelf alcohol while my friends drank bottom shelf and wore the same jeans for years. At 43, my best friend’s 401k is double mine and I would give anything to go back and be more responsible.

Wasting time on men that weren't any good for me.

Lots of very interesting and dark/ominous answers in that thread. Having said that, there are lots of good things to also think about.

Let me share one piece of advice with everyone that I think many of you will resonate with. Don't waste your time talking about regretting a woman or a failed relationship. That's not worth your time. There are many fish in the sea, and the odds the woman you liked at 23 is going to be an all-star wife is comical. I always chuckle when people talk about that subject. It truly doesn't matter much at all.

You know what does matter? Your health, and if I made one mistake in my 20s, it was my diet. I've talked about it here before at OutKick, and I'll mention it again. I dropped 70 pounds after getting off soda and processed sugar.

Enjoy the side-by-side below if you want a look at a before and after.

I thought crushing Mountain Dew all day long would have no serious impact because I had been blessed with my father's insane metabolism and DNA. That worked for about two and a half decades, but time is undefeated. As soon as I cut out processed sugar and soda, I shed the weight and got back to the weight I was in high school and my metabolism, once again, was roaring. Give it up! It will be the best decision you ever make. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you have any notable regrets from when you were in your 20s.