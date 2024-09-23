Attractive People Reveal The Hardest Part About Being Hot, Answers Are Hilarious

It turns out that life is hard for attractive people.

Now, most people probably think good looking, beautiful and attractive people, especially women, are living on easy street.

I don't blame you for thinking that way. On the surface it makes sense, but we might all be wrong with our thinking, judging from a hilarious Reddit thread.

Attractive people complain about how hard they have it.

A viral Reddit thread titled "Attractive people of Reddit what was your horrible experience for being attractive?" was an immediate click the moment I saw it.

I knew it was going to be gold before reading a single response, and my assumption proved to be correct. Check out some of the answers below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I read once "the dark side of pretty privilege is that you are lusted over and not loved, people just want to say they have experience you" and that has always stuck with me. I honestly wish I had read it earlier in my life because it’s so true.

People want you, or something from you, but sometimes they don't see you as a whole person.

Sometimes people think I'm stuck up, when actually I'm shy with social anxiety and an unfortunate resting b*tch face.

Unwanted attention.

Negging!!!!!!! Being attractive enough to get hit on but when you’re not interested they pick out something to make you feel like sh*t about so they don’t feel bad for being rejected

Dudes never being able to see me as a friend.

You are presumed to be dumb. It’s fascinating how the intelligence bar is pretty low for attractive people.

Not being taken seriously/listened to. I literally had someone tell me "I can't concentrate on what you're saying because I'm distracted by the shape of our lips".

Literally being told by a stranger that if it was only about genes he'd have a child with me.

When people who are your "friends" take every chance they can to criticize your appearance or anything else, whatever little crumb of shade they can use to "humble" you.

Too many men, it’s just face and body. they expect something physical and nobody wants to actually take the time to get to know me.

Try being beautiful and at a job interview where the interviewers are all female.

It’s difficult to be friends with people who feel insecure around you even if you think highly of them. It is difficult to work around these types of people as well. People create narratives about you in their mind that are often far from reality. People often assume you’re flirting when you’re not. Some men are too intimidated to express their interest in you. Some people like to pick and prod to identify one of your insecurities to make themselves feel better.

You can't have a platonic friendship with the opposite sex.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but many of these aren't real problems. There are few things in life with more privilege than being a hot woman.

You're free to disagree, but you'd be wrong. The only group with more privilege might be the ultra-wealthy. If you're attractive as a woman, you can write your own ticket for the most part. The same is true for men, but to a *MUCH LESS* degree.

The amount of tone-deafness in this thread is what makes it so hilarious. Oh, guys like you and think you're hot? That must be rough.

Trust me, I'm also resisting the urge at all costs right now to point out the fact that even as a working class guy, I think I turned out physically okay. This isn't about me. It's about everyone in the thread.

I'll give you a great example of how unaware some people are of their hot privilege. Years ago, there was a bartender I knew who also worked at a golf course, and this woman was hands down attractive. Her problem? Men tipped her too much not because they wanted to talk to her, but because she was simply hot.

Imagine being upset you're making money because of your looks over your brain. The horror is almost too much to stomach.

Have you ever experienced problems because you're attractive? If so, I want to hear about it at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.