'Red Dawn' Turns 40, Watch The Film's Best Moments

"Red Dawn" is officially 40-years-old, and it's the perfect time to take a walk down memory lane.

The 1984 film with Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen focuses on a group of teenagers in Calumet, Colorado who conduct guerrilla warfare after communist forces successfully invade the USA.

It's an incredible film, and from a guerrilla warfare standpoint, pretty accurate as to what would happen in real life. The students rush out to the Rocky Mountains to hide and slowly chip away at the occupying communist forces.

The more enemy blood the Wolverines spill, the more ruthless the communists become to the local population.

Forty years later, and the movie is still as great as ever.

"Red Dawn" turns 40.

I can't even begin to sum up the kind of impact "Red Dawn" has had on me over the years. I watched it for the first time when I was maybe six or seven years old.

It wasn't long after that I was given a Ruger 10/22, and I was pretending to shoot communist invaders (empty tin cans) in the mountains (the tree line where I grew up).

I love the 1984 film so much that a DVD is on my set's background and I have a metal print of the film's poster on the wall.

Everything about the movie was badass when I was a kid, and now that I'm in my 30s, I still feel that way! Hell, it's even better at my current age.

I can watch the gun store scene at the beginning on repeat without getting bored. They made sure to even grab a football before taking off into the mountains.

It was off to the races from there as viewers watched Jed, Robert, Matt, Eric and the rest of the crew lay waste to the enemy. Get yourself a cold beer, and enjoy the best moments from the movie below.

Never apologize for loving "Red Dawn." It's my favorite movie ever made, and I doubt that will ever change. Whether it was when I was 10, my current age or if I live to be old, I will always love the 1984 hit. Almost makes me wish I got to get it on during an invasion of America. There's something just super cool about a group of friends destroying enemy invaders. Let me know your thoughts on the hit movie at David.hookstead@outkick.com.