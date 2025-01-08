Hit Action Series Gets Awesome Preview For New Season: WATCH

A new preview is out for season three of "Reacher."

The hit Amazon series is based on the popular books written by Lee Child, and it stars Alan Ritchson in the title role.

Yes, Ritchson went a bit woke and off the rails, but that doesn't erase the fact that "Reacher" is an awesome series.

New preview released for season three of "Reacher."

Amazon dropped a preview Wednesday for season three, and would you be shocked to learn that it looks awesome?

Well, you shouldn't be. It looks like Amazon plans on continuing to throw fastballs with its newest season. This time, it appears Reacher might be going undercover instead of attacking from the front.

Check out the preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Who is ready for more chaos and fun? Again, I know Ritchson went woke. There's nothing we can do about that now.

It is what it is, but let's not distract us from the fact "Reacher" is some of the best non-woke entertainment on TV.

Good guys kill bad guys, the action sequences are incredible, there's clear rights and wrongs, the dialogue doesn't take itself too seriously and it's just a ton of fun.

That's all people want in entertainment, and "Reacher" served it up with the first two seasons.

We'll find out if it can happen again with season three starting February 20th. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.