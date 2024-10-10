Fans Of Hit TV Series Get Great News Ahead Of New Season

"Reacher" is sticking around for the long haul.

The Amazon series starring Alan Ritchson as grade-A badass Jack Reacher has been an incredible success for the company through two seasons.

It's a great example of a series that focuses on entertaining the audience and not lecturing or pushing stupid messages.

Good guys kill bad guys, lots of action and shootouts, some comedy mixed in, plenty of twists and turns and no woke garbage.

"Reacher" renewed for fourth season

Fans of the series based on Lee Child's books are in for plenty more action. Despite season three not even airing yet, the series has already been renewed for a fourth season, according to Deadline.

That means there's plenty more action and mysteries to be solved.

It definitely feels like TV networks and studios have started to realize that focusing on entertaining over pushing woke nonsense is a winning strategy.

The most popular shows on TV over the past few years have been "Yellowstone," "The Last of Us," "Reacher," "House of the Dragon," "Shogun" and "Yellowjackets" to name a few. Know what they all have in common?

All of them have zero or close to zero fat on the bone. All the series are simply about giving people a journey to enjoy, and they get massive ratings.

Now, fans of the hit series with Alan Ritchson are guaranteed to get at least two more seasons. That's a huge win for fans of great TV.

Season three should arrive at some point in 2025, and I imagine season four will get here in 2026. It's going to be a fun ride. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.