Man Suffers Off Horrifying Rattlesnake Bite Injury: WATCH

A man learned the hard way that rattlesnakes aren't to be messed with.

Man's rattlesnake bite goes viral.

YouTube user David Orin recently shared a video that might keep you out of nature for a long time. The issue?

He got bit by a rattlesnake, and it went just as well as you'd expect:

Absolutely awful.

At one point in the video, Orin is in the hospital with a black and blue leg that looks like it was broken and not simply bitten.

Check out the insane footage below.

Yep, that's enough of the animal thunderdome for me today. I think we can all agree that his experience is more than enough to keep you out of any area where rattlesnakes might roam.

In fact, I was once walking through some tall grass/brush in Texas, and only after I was a solid 150 yards into it did it occur to me the thing was probably crawling with rattlesnakes.

I won't lie to our faithful OutKick readers. I started to get more than a bit nervous, and I was later told it was a very stupid thing to do.

This guy wasn't as lucky as I was. He actually ended up in the hospital after being bitten, and by the looks of things, it wasn't a fun ride.

Keep your head on a swivel when dealing with the animal thunderdome. You never know what is lurking out there.