Rare Albino Deer Caught On Video In North Carolina

A North Carolina resident had a once-in-a-lifetime sighting when an albino deer wandered out of the woods last Sunday.

Video from Greenboro, N.C., shows the extremely rare animal grazing at the edge of the treeline near what appears to be a construction site.

WATCH:

Albinism is a genetic condition that prevents animals from producing melanin, the pigment that gives color to their skin, eyes and hair. Albino deer are very rare, with estimates suggesting that only about 1 in 30,000 are born with the condition. The chances of seeing one in the wild are even lower.

Albino deer face significant challenges when it comes to survival, thanks to their lack of pigmentation. These animals lack camouflage and tend to battle issues with sun sensitivity, poor vision and hearing difficulties. All of these disadvantages make albino deer more susceptible to predators than their brown counterparts.

In many U.S. states, it is illegal to hunt albino deer. But even where it's legal, some hunters consider it bad luck to shoot a "ghost deer."

It is good luck, though, to spot one. In European and Celtic mythologies, white deer are believed to be supernatural — like the magical white stag in Arthurian legends. Native Americans consider albino deer to be sacred and a sign of good fortune. Some tribes, like the Chickasaw and Lenape, have stories and prophecies about white deer.

Who knows if there's any truth to these stories? But whoever took that video in North Carolina should go buy a lottery ticket anyway …just in case.

