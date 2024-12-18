'Entourage' Stars Team Up For New Comedy, Preview Is Hilarious: WATCH

The "Entourage" gang is getting back together…..for a show that feels injected with a lot of nostalgia.

The HBO comedy created by Doug Ellin was an incredible look at life in Hollywood told through the lens of great friends.

At the end of the day, it was really about guys wanting to succeed together. It was loaded with plenty of jokes, fun storylines, degenerate behavior and absurdity.

Yet, it never strayed from the core message that life is better when surrounded by great people.

"Ramble On" trailer channels "Entourage" vibes.

Fans - myself included - have long held out hope for a reboot of the HBO classic. There's already been a movie that was entertaining, but there's no better time than right now to bring "Entourage" back. People are craving great comedy.

While that might not happen, Ellin appears ready to try to strike magic twice with his new series "Ramble On."

The comedy series stars former "Entourage" stars Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon as themselves as they try to build a podcast around Charlie Sheen - also playing himself. The trailer also features more familiar faces for fans of Ellin's hit series.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How was the trailer received online? People loved it in the comments:

Who in God’s name won’t distribute this?

Trailer sold me like the Medellin trailer.

Ayyyyy instant antidepressant for me when I see this. Nothing would make me happier than to see these guys coming together again even if it’s not for entourage.

It looks so good I wish I could watch it now!

This NEEDS to be on the air!!!!!

This looks even better than I thought!! Hollywood is missing out, but more importantly we are missing out on this GEM!!

When will "Ramble On" arrive? That remains very unclear. MovieWeb reported that the series doesn't have a distributor yet, and it appears the hope from Doug Ellin is that a network or distributor will pick up the pilot.

"Releasing the trailer is an unusual move, as Ramble On has yet to find a network or streamer to air and distribute the show. It's a bold gamble, with Ellin still pitching the series' pilot and likely hoping the reaction to the trailer will prompt a bidding war or at least motivate some company to pick up the show," the outlet reported.

Given the appetite "Entourage" fans have for the series, it's hard to imagine there's not a market for "Ramble On." I'd certainly watch it. Hell, I still watch old "Entourage" episodes all the time. It never gets old, and for that reason alone, I certainly hope Ellin's new project becomes a major success. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.