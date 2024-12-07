Rachel Stuhlmann Vs. Paige Sprianac Saturday Morning Content-Off, Austin Fist Fight Erupts & A Big WOF Win

The Screencaps essentials

My 2025 to-do list includes making the trip to Maria Stein, OH to watch Marion Local in action and appreciate how it operates

I'll say it again, I'm completely fascinated by the Marion Local (OH) football program and how a coach, Tim Goodwin, at a school with 100 boys TOTAL spread out over four grades, has 66 players at his disposal.

On Friday, the Marion Local seniors won again. They never lost a game during their four years. The run included three D-VII state titles and a D-VI state title.

This year's team scored 783 points and gave up 49 on defense while beating their rival, who is playing today for the D-VI state title, by five touchdowns.

For those who can't read the image, Marion Local was up 60-0 with 2:00 left in the first half during Friday's state title game.

How does this happen? A mother from the Marion Local school district compiled these numbers for those who think some tiny farm school in the middle of nowhere is recruiting.

If this continues in 2025, Goodwin's program will be No. 6 on the longest winning streak in U.S. high school football history.

Readers want to know Mitch's recipe for Chi-Chi's seafood nachos

Instead of me forwarding Mitch's recipe to multiple people, let's post it. Take a screenshot and save it to your phone. Mesmerize your family this holiday season with Mitch's recreation.

- Mitch in Trafalgar, IN shares:

Here is my recipe for my copycat Chi-Chi's seafood nachos. Please excuse my handwriting and corrections. This comes from my vaunted "envelope of flavor" (self-named) as I write everything on notebook paper and refuse to use a cookbook.

P.S. I am a newer reader of Screencaps! (only few months), but I'm glad I found it. I don't have any social media accounts (I refuse) and use your tireless work gathering all of the material I was told I was missing to keep up with some friends in text threads. I enjoy the laughs and conversation! Thank you!

Kinsey:

These are the sort of messages I like to hear. Mitch's friends told him he was missing out, he finally gave in and now Mitch's recreated Chi-Chi's seafood nachos are about to turn him into a star around here.

This guy was just going about life and the next thing you know he'll end up the Martha Stewart of Nachos for a community that loves nachos.

I'll also post this on the Screencaps Facebook page if you're having trouble zooming in on Mitch's handwriting.

I would transcribe it, but it's a Saturday morning and I need to get my ass moving.

On Dan Campbell, Big Js who thought he was a joke and the demise of Steak & Shake

- Otis in Mobile hits on a couple of big topics this week:

The amazing thing about Campbell - Remember when he was first hired and all the sportswriters laughed because D-Town chose this meathead? Another mistake by the hapless Lions they all said. His first press conferences (where he was saying things then like he does now) were all made fun of because he was just a simple football guy out of his depth. I am not a Lions fan, but I LOVE seeing a guy that just embodies what football is supposed to be make all those elitist sportswriters eat their words.

Regarding Steak and Shake, I was very happy to hear of their demise. When I lived in Florida my house was really close to a Steak and Shake. I loved that place, like seriously loved it. Hit the drive thru there MINIMUM 3 nights a week, every week. To the point where some people who worked there would call me by name. So one week my girl (who also loved the place) had been really sick and after a few days of eating basically nothing all she wanted was some S&S cheese fries.

I jump in the car, head to the S&S, order her cheese fries, and of course a burger and fries for me. The guy working the drive thru was new, never seen the guy there before. So he hands me the bag and before I drive away I look inside to see one half of the bag covered in cheese.

They put the cheese in those little clear plastic cups and the top had come off and the cheese had all spilled. I tell new guy what happened and he said there was nothing he could do. Seriously???

I say "Look man, I am not asking you to make a whole new order, just give me another cup of cheese and it's all good." He refuses. I start yelling. "Are you F-ing kidding me? I am here all the time and you are not going to give me one little cup of cheese?"

He goes to close the window and I yell (along with a myriad of assorted profanities) that I will NEVER eat at a S&S again. And I haven't. To this day when I drive past one I still get angry and mutter to myself, "F that place" because I loved it so much. But..... a promise is a promise and I will not step foot in that place. The previously described events happened in 1997. To hell with that place.

Kinsey:

Nailed it on the Big Js laughing off Dan Campbell. Oh, I remember it well.

As someone who has been around the NFL media over the years, and at the parties, and has observed the Big Js in the wild, it shouldn't come as a surprise one bit that smug prick Big J Mike Silver had this reaction to the Campbell hiring back in 2021.

Let me remind you what Pat McAfee thinks of Mike Silver:

I rest my case.

Ivy League Raccoon Sheriff John in Houston shares his past adventures in Russia

- John, who left us many months ago after saying his wife was buying a very expensive bar top table set, writes:

Been a while.

The stories about China remind me of my adventures in Russia when I was younger. I studied Russian for two years in high school and another four in college and speak more or less fluently but at this point in my life it's nothing more than a parlor trick that I can use to impress people and surprise unsuspecting Russians (there are a few in Houston) when they openly chat with each other like the nail salon ladies in Seinfeld. That's right, I heard every word and the eggs I am selling at the farmers market are good quality and not overpriced.

Anyway. I have been to Russia several times in my life and had plenty to drink every time, but two occurrences stand out.

The first time I went, my senior year of high school, my Russian class took a class trip to Russia in March of 1992. Literally, three months after the fall of the Soviet Union. At the time it was just a thing, but in hindsight it was fascinating and I wish I had more photos and videos of the things there. The ice, the mud, the outhouses, the six story concrete apartment buildings with no elevators, the diesel smell everywhere.

We were in a smaller city about an hour from Moscow. Many of the people we encountered had never met Americans before and we were feted around town for 10 days, getting interviewed on television, being the guests of honor at a high school dance. Learning curse words from other teenagers that we never learned in class at home. This was pre-Putin and in Yeltsin's heyday and everyone loved Americans. And everyone drank and they expected their guests to drink, even the teenagers.

I remember at one banquet we went to, everyone had a small glass of moldavian liqueur. Grappa maybe? Horrid stuff, but apparently very expensive. Smelled like turpentine and just as strong. The kind of stuff that the fumes come back out your nose after you drink it.

The American kids all took one sip and hated it and didn't touch it again. The Russians all downed theirs immediately, even our student hosts, and then politely drank the tea and sparkling water for the rest of the meal.

Then we all got up to leave and as I was walking out, one of the random Russian guys politely asked me in broken English, "You are all finished with your drinks?" I said yes and he immediately turned around and went back to the table and drank all 12 unfinished glasses. That stuff was expensive and he wasn't going to let it get wasted. I don't remember him dropping dead, but he must have.

A few years later I was on another trip in Siberia with some people from my church. We were doing repairs at an orphanage over the summer while the kids were away at their summer camp. We would do the chores doing the day - the men in our group built and painted new wooden fences and the women painted the rooms inside and cleaned - and then we would convene with the orphanage staff for dinner.

I was the only one in the group who spoke Russian and I was the only one willing to drink all the vodka, so, being a handsome strapping 20-something at the time, I was very popular with all of the babushkas on staff. It got to the point that after dinner, all of the other Americans would go upstairs for bed and the staff asked and then just expected that I stay behind and sit in the kitchen and keep drinking with them.

I did, but I simply could not keep up with these 60 and 70 year old Russian ladies. They thought it was funny and were very grateful that I would spend time with them. I think they thought the other Americans were rude for not getting sloshed every night, but I did and I think that made up for it.

The last time I went to Russia was 2014, right before the Ukraine stuff started, and I have never been back. Too dangerous for normal Americans and I never found the type of job that would have allowed me to work over there like I had originally planned. I've had a lot of fun in Russia and met a lot of cool people, but I don't know if I'll ever get to go back again.

Kinsey:

Let this be a lesson to all of the Snafus in this world who would dare tell me to go find another job. Why would I do that when I can run America's Best Daily Column, as named by the readers, and hear reader accounts from Russia and China that read like a spy novel could break out at any moment.

Keep in mind, the stories we heard this week weren't even from the military types and we were still getting spy novel material.

Find another job? The hell with that. I'm having too much fun opening these emails with the stories you guys share.

It sounds like the Ts have split up on their European trip with Cindy T. visiting Bath, England and Mike T. heading to Cadiz, Spain

They haven't split up split up, dummies. It sounds like Cindy T. is on a reconnaissance mission of her own.

- Mike T. reports:

Made it to Spain, it’s a holiday here, Constitution Day

Stopped by the Cadiz market for the vines and a beer € 2.50

Mike T. also visited his olive bar buddy that he's purchased from on previous European vacations.

I love green olives,he sells all kinds, stuffed with garlic, cheese ,smoked fish, you name.

I love the garlic marinated ones, delicious with smoked tuna

And then there's the tuna and swordfish butcher. Mike T. sent this early this morning. He's out and about on a Saturday in Spain.

Meanwhile, Cindy T. is in Bath, England:

These are Cornish Pies, that’s for lunch after the Full English Breakfast





Readers remember full-service gas stations & getting yelled at in New Jersey for attempting to pump your own fuel

- Darren R. saw my message about getting yelled at in NJ and writes:

Had to laugh about someone getting yelled at about trying to pump gas in NJ. Grew up in PA, went to college in NC.

Parents moved Jersey and I didn't know it was state law to not fill your own tank. Guy went off on me. Being the kind, compassionate guy I am, not, asked that he clean my windshield and check my tire pressure. Didn't happen btw.

- Greg P. has a memory of full-service becoming self-service and how it changed his mother:

I remember when I was a kid and my mom would stop at the Derby station to get gas. The attendant would come out and my mom would say, "$3 of regular please."

The man would open the tank, start pumping, get the spray bottle and spray the windshield and wipe it off with his hand rag, wipe the windows, and still get back to the pump to slowly add the last few cents of the $3.

Sometimes he even checked the oil. It was amazing. That station closed shortly after my brother turned 16. After that it was his job to get mom gas. I never really thought about it, but I think she may have felt like she lost her independence.

I remember her having to beg my brother to go get her gas. I’m sure that was not an easy change for her. She did learn to do it herself eventually but I think she would have preferred the full service.

- Andy in Texas knows all about the full-service gas in Oregon:

I lived in Oregon for 40 years, and Oregon and NJ were the only states that did not allow self serve gas. People kept trying to get rid of it for some reason that I never understood. Rain and snow? Yeah I’d stay in the car!

What amazed me is that people thought the price of gas would go down if the law changed. No, the gas station made more money because they laid off 75% of their employees. The gas companies wanted it because out in the rural areas they wanted to reduce labor and/or go to card lock. The public didn’t win in this at all.

BTW— Sea scallops are the big ones, not bay scallops.

Hold up, is that really a converted Pizza Hut?

- Tom in Scottsdale reports:

Found this one in Mesa, AZ...at least they kept it in the same industry!

Kinsey:

I'm not familiar with Carl's Jr. buildings. That pitched entrance roof is throwing me off.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

The emails keep coming on Mike T.'s English breakfast that looked horrible to me

- Sven in Milwaukee emails (I think this is his first time):

I didn't think this English breakfast topic would get me so fired up, but if you don't have a traditional English breakfast you can't knock it.

As an avid soccer fan in the US, you end up hanging out with the 4 English guys that live in your town. After 3 Bud Heavys (yes, better than Milller Lite) and 4 Tullies when the Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-0, there is nothing better than a good English breakfast. The Engilshmen would let me tag along from time to time heading to the basement bar of a fellow Englishmen. If blood sausage is not included, what are you even doing? Sure, you have the schoolgirl reaction the first time, but that quickly subsides. Eggs, beans, the potato of the day, and a big, bleeding hunk of sausage is all you need. Everyone needs to try it, it's the one meal the English didn't F*** up.

PS: On the overall English dining experience, visited England with my college tennis team in the 2000s. London is fine. Fish and chips or Kebabs are everywhere. Once you get out of the city is a different story. We had to survive a week and a half in northern England. Took me 2 days to realize that whenever we ate, I needed 2 entrees. One entree was less than an American appetizer. I was freshly 21 and an athlete in name only, 200 calories isn't gonna cut it. For the last week I ate like a good glutton, steak and potatoes on one plate with a side of fish and chips.

Thank you to the Libs who left Twitter for Bluesky

- Greg P. adds:

I’ve been reading SC for about 3 years now. Thanks for doing what you do.

I wanted to thank all of the people who left the hate of X and went to the safety of Bluesky.

Bobby B reposted a great example of the good humor that you’ll get at Bluesky and feelings of safety that it inspires in his story about doxxing insurance executives. The intolerant left will eat each other alive if given the chance.

Thanks for all your effort on SC. It is amazing

#####################

I had ever intention of a quick, Saturday morning post because you guys have things going on and it's the weekend. Then the emails just kept flowing. Sometimes it just happens that we have a LOADED Saturday.

Enjoy your day. It's Opening Day of the 5th and 6th grade basketball season and Screencaps Jr's team is down two players in the opener. We'll see how that goes. He's been proud of his defense and rebounding at practice, which has made me proud. I haven't heard him mention one time how he's not getting the ball.

Proud dad moment.

We'll see how this translates into game-action.

Have a great weekend.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

