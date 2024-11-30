Rachel Stuhlmann Takes Her Tennis Influencing Indoors In Italy, Dawgs Fans Gave Up & Ryan Day's Last Stand

A 19 ½ point favorite has never faced as much pressure as Ryan Day faces today

Random thoughts as I sit here with a space heater blasting at me with wind chill around SIX degrees in Columbus, OH where Ryan Day is about to send out a defense that has been ABUSED by Michigan for the last three years.

Can Ryan Day's candy ass finally develop a killer instinct and beat the doors off Michigan or will this be a nailbiter, get-over-the-hump, huge relief game.

I'm leaning to the latter based on the weather this finesse team woke up to this morning. Ryan Day hasn't proven that he can send out a team that won't break when Michigan keeps running in their faces. I know what Ohio State did to Penn State. Don't care. I have watched enough of these OSU-Michigan games to know the second coming of John Cooper when he's in front of my face.

Cooper never beat Michigan by 19 ½ points. I won't believe Day can do it until I see it with my own eyes.

The stakes can't be any higher for Ryan. Win or move out of the state tonight. Those are the rules.

- Meanwhile, at 12 a.m. this morning, I finally hit my breaking point of Joe Tessitore reminding viewers that Georgia was in the College Football Playoff IF they could win in 8 OTs against Georgia Tech.

We're not far off from ESPN deciding which 12 teams it wants in to juice the TV ratings.

- Shame on the UGA fans who left when the team was down 14 with five minutes to play. You deserved to listen to the game on the radio. Let that be a lesson. Getting home 30 minutes sooner on a Friday night wasn't worth it. Be better.

- Joe Tessitore was so busy updating his 12-team bracket that he didn't utter a word wondering if officials should've looked at this for targeting.

But…but…but…you can't call it in that spot!

Then don't have the rule. Have these guys sign waivers saying they don't care if they break their necks.

- Ohio high school state playoffs update: Marion Local still hasn't lost and Moeller absolutely STOMPED Kirk Herbstreit's Centerville team.

And Moeller's junior QB is considered a better baseball prospect than a football prospect. He'll reportedly be on the sideline in Columbus later today to watch The Game.

Derek G. bought the ticket & went to the Cowboys Thanksgiving game!

You might remember how Derek G., who describes himself as a diehard Cowboys fan, asked if he should make his first Cowboys game the Thanksgiving one-star matchup between Drew Lock and Cooper Rush.

The Screencaps community's advice couldn't be clearer: Buy the ticket.

- Derek G. reports back:

I pulled the trigger and bought three tickets to the Thanksgiving game, and took my wife and one of my best friends who didn't have any plans yesterday. Lucky for us, we were spared the Tommy Devito experience and instead Drew Lock gifted the Cowboys a much-needed win, (screw tanking), on the backs of Dowdle and the defense. Never would have guessed I would be writing THAT sentence lol. We were second row from the top, so they were definitely nosebleed seats, but still had a great view of the field. I intended on looking for content worthy of Screencaps, but I ended up being too focused on the game and there were no fan fights in our section.

Summary of the experience:

1. Should have scouted the parking situation a little better. I bought the cheapest one advertised on the ticket app, and we ended up several blocks away from the stadium. I didn't mind the walk but there was no tailgating there, so we just drank a few beers in the comfort of the car because 42 degrees was just a bit chilly for us Native Texans. Feel free to mock if you choose.

2. On the way to the stadium, there were a couple of ladies selling Jello Shots, Tequila shots, and ibuprofen out of box. Thought that was a hell of a marketing plan, and Mark Cuban should invest.

3. Even though we were way up there, there was a small bar with live music just outside the concourse entrance with a Journey cover band, my wife's favorite band. Bonus points for her.

4. I didn't realize how quiet the actual football was when you are live. Missed the sounds of pads smashing pads and quarterback cadence, etc. Crowd seemed a little flat at times too, probably because it wasn't a very important game for either team.

5. You were dead on about the halftime show, something I hadn't considered until you brought it up. Lainey Wilson killed it and the Jelly Roll appearance was something that my wife predicted in the car when the song came up on the Spotify playlist. Really was worth the price of admission.

Overall it was an awesome experience, a bucket list item crossed off, but I think the stars would have to line up again for me to consider repeating it. I'm just as happy rooting for the team from the couch, where the beers aren't $12 a piece. However, now that I have seen the Cowboys and Mavericks live, next on the list is the Red Rivalry game. Hope to hit the trifecta while I'm still young enough to enjoy it.

In the spirit of the holidays, I'm very thankful for Outkick, Screencaps, and all the emailers who took the time to share their thoughts, even when they question my fandom lol.

Included some pictures in this email, but I can't remember your picture policy outside of social media. I don't participate in any of that so I'm just attaching via my Google Drive.

Happy Thanksgiving All

Kinsey:

Attaboy, Derek. Now you can talk the talk. People can stop harassing you over calling yourself a diehard Cowboys fan who had never been to a game. You can revisit these memories in social settings.

You're damn right I'm a diehard Cowboys fan. I sat through Lock-Rush on Thanksgiving!

Now that' a brag.

You can interject in conversations at family functions and work settings. Trust me, this will be huge for you.

I'm happy to hear you made some memories, and it didn't break the bank too much.

Now you build the social life resume from here. Add more to the must-see list. Set goals.

Firing coaches in-season

- Jeff A. asks:

I just saw where the Chicago Bears fired their Head Coach. Don't you think it's kind of pointless doing that with the season half over and team going nowhere? Why not wait until the season concludes? I'll never understand sports teams that do this.

Kinsey:

Let's face it, in the Bears situation, Eberflus was poisonous. I hate to say that about a fellow University of Toledo guy and Toledo native, but the facts are the facts. He had to go before the franchise QB started unloading in the media and all hell broke loose.

This is art®

Thank you to the men and women who continue to push this country forward. America is a better place because your minds never stop working, thinking, innovating.

MEAT

- Kim B. has been cooking this week:

That Twitter account is SCUM

- Matt R. in Phenix City, AL writes:

Happy day after Thanksgiving, Joe! It makes me feel better knowing that I’m not the only one stuck working today. We can suffer together. Thank God for screen caps to get me through the morning!



In today’s screen caps, in your "stuff you guys sent in & stuff I like" section, you shared a post from 90sWWE. I just wanted to let you know that page is absolute scum with zero original content. They steal everything they post from other, smaller pages and give zero credit and then when confronted about it they block you. Specifically, the Thanksgiving Bret Hart meme was created and made by @wrestlingrelated a year ago.

I know this seems trivial, but a lot of my buddies spend a lot of time making memes and reels based on their wrestling fandom and they constantly have their work straight up stolen/copied by 90swwe who has a much larger audience and gives zero credit.



Do you think the rest of the SC readers would agree with me or am I being ridiculous for mentioning this?

Kinsey:

Matt, I appreciate you giving me the heads-up. This also serves as a reminder that YOU GUYS can curate Screencaps as you'd like to see it — within reason, of course.

If you run a fun WWE meme account, send me the content. TAG ME on Twitter. This is why I include my email multiple times. It's why my Twitter and IG DMs are wide open.

Tag, send, email the content that you think others need to see. If you want your friends to get credit, send me their content.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

The State of Tipping in the United States

- Marty in Idaho writes:

This tipping thing drives me nuts too. It should be forbidden (or even illegal?) to ask for a tip before a good or service has been delivered in its final form. Doing otherwise is a form of coercion.

If I don’t tip, will they spit it my food? I’m a generous guy but I’d rather tip as a reward as opposed to a bribe.

Kinsey:

Marty, I will stand by my claim that tipping machines are a racket created by big banks and major retailers. I don't have the time to investigate this industry, but there's a Pulitzer prize out there for the person who cracks through the tipping machine industry game being played.

###############################

And that's it for this Saturday morning. I appreciate how strong you guys finished the week. Now it's time to get my mind focused on Ryan Day's last stand.

It's cold. It's cloudy. It's snowing. It's too early for this but it makes for great weather to watch football on TV. Let's go enjoy the day and the weekend.

I'll be back Monday morning. Take care.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com



