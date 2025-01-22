Rachel Stuhlmann Takes Her Influencing Talents Down Under To Australian Open, SEC Snow & Zuck Boob Memes

Where would you rank this Ohio State team against previous OSU national champions?

— Zach asks:

Where would you rank this year's Ohio St. football team with the other OSU National Champion squads you have witnessed in the past?

Kinsey:

I've only witnessed three national championships, so this shouldn't take long.

2014 2024 2002

Yes, I get that Jeremiah Smith will be a top-5 pick when he's drafted. I also understand that Will Howard had an absurd completion percentage, but I still think back to that 2014 team that used a third-string quarterback to win the national championship. You had Zeke, Devin Smith and Michael Thomas on that team. 11-year NFL TE vet Nick Vannett was a contributor on that team. He had five touchdown catches for Urban's team.

Curtis Samuel, who is still in the NFL and playing for an AFC Championship with the Bills, had six touchdowns for that Buckeyes team in 2014.

Plus, I was at AT&T Stadium for that game in January 2015, so I'll never forget it.

— Rob M. writes:

Congrats OSU, you ran the table when it mattered most. On Dec 3rd last year, I wrote the following:

Rivalry games. I’m not sure they are as important now as they were pre playoff. They matter to the fan base, but the goal should always be a championship. If your team is not focused on championships in the new system, you should be. Do you really need Paul Bunyan’s axe? The Brown jug?

The whatever trophy from the past 50 years that is completely irrelevant? I can already hear the backlash coming my way, I live in Florida, the FSU/Gator game lost relevancy years ago so the idea of these games being the end all is foreign to me, championships, period. Will OSU give a damn about this if they win the National Championship?

The attitude better be win the big game, bring home the real trophy, that’s what matters now. Who gives a damn about the School up North, bring home the hardware, that’s how winners are judged.

How does it feel now OSU, you are the Champs, you ran a helluva gauntlet to get there. You’re a winner, period.

P.S. Joe, you had a great stat in the last Screencaps, OSU beat five top five schools on the way to the Championship, ND has beat four in the last 19 years. I’ll let that sit and not pile on ( for the record, I deleted a 2 paragraph rant on ND before I sent this, Anger Management classes are kicking in…)

Would a trip to the Super Bowl change the minds of Redskins fans about this Commanders team name?

— Alex in NC says he'll never bend a knee to the wokes:

Quite simply it is the REDSKINS it will always be the Redskins. Of all the things that our former owner bent the knee on and it was one of the most Iconic non-Indian offending names in NFL history. The only people that were ever offended by that name were 75 year old white congress members that were looking for an easy cause. I would rather stay with the WFT than the Commies.

I will never use the new name. I have suffered through the last 20+ years of sadness I will only rejoice in the Redskins success. Rebuild RFK, rename the team and return to the Glory Days! Hail to the Redskins!

— Bill, a Redskins fan since 1972, says he won't be extending a hand to the wokes just like Alex:

NO and NO!

I am a lifelong Washington REDSKINS fan. I don’t root, nor care about, the Commanders any more or less than any other NFL team. If the Redskins become an NFL team again, I’ll go back to rooting for them.

— Simplee Steve in South Carolina emails:

A great question on the day after a historical day in our country’s history. I was born & raised in the DMV and am a life long Washington Redskin fan. As our 47th president returned to the White House reestablishing common sense back into America’s consciousness & government.

For close to 90 years they were the Washington Redskins, led by great men like Vince Lombardi, George Allen and Joe Gibbs. Now is the time for common sense to prevail and return the name Washington Redskins & one of the most iconic logos and uniforms in sport to our Nations Capitol!

— Robert says HTTR:

North Carolina native here and I have been a Redskins fan since the early 1970s. The Redskins are still the primary team for eastern North Carolina. The team will always be the Redskins (or just 'Skins) to us. I cannot (and most fans I communicate with agree) that the new name (a/k/a the C word) is unacceptable. Thank God the Snyder era is over and hopefully we are the early stages of a return to the glory years (1972-1991)

— Shawn in Montgomery, AL says not so fast:

As a longtime fan of the Washington football team, they will always be the Redskins to me. I can not get myself to call them the new name, mainly out of reflex. Also, the shortened name then becomes Commies, which definitely should not be a team in the United States. Finally, I believe the new owners are going to change the team name again, due to the current name being that unpopular and stupid. HTTR and have a good day.

— Jason says:

As a lifelong Redskins fan I would like to reply to your questions re: the Commanders: No and never will, they are still the Redskins to me and will continue to be.

The timing is right on many fronts to bring the logo/name back given the change in DC. Wokness caused this change and now its the time to course correct. I also like that Outkick calls out Mike Florio as he was one of the guys pushing this name change.

John Two Guns White Calf-bring it back

https://www.foxnews.com/sports/family-blackfeet-chief-face-nfls-redskins-48-years-wants-his-image-back-nfl

— Jeff says there are some who are ready to move on:

Saw your question about Redskins fans accepting the new Commanders name. My wife and I just had this discussion…

She’s been in the DC area and a Skins fan since the 70s and I moved here in the 80s as a Steelers fan and we’ve seen the best and worst of the Redskins franchise.

We both agree it’s a disservice to the new owner, new GM, new Coach, and to the current players to refuse to accept the Commanders name. The fans have the baggage but not this team and we are always going to respect and remember the past we are ready to embrace the future with the Commanders.

— Chris says he can't even root for the Commanders/Redskins:

I was a Redskins fan as long as I can remember (current age 56), but once they caved & changed their name I haven’t been a fan of them for even second. I’m a Nomad fan of the NFL, I haven’t become a fan of any team. Just watching and enjoying the games week to week.

Kinsey:

This is tough because Chris' team is actually fun to watch and so damn good on offense. Here's to hoping Chris can find some sort of enjoyment watching his former team in the NFC Championship.

— Cowboys fan Brad in Louisville, KY wants in on this subject:

As a die-hard Cowboys fan, I think I'm allowed an opinion on the question of whether it's time to move on from the Redskins nickname. Short answer - NO!!!!! I will always refer to the football team in Washington as the Redskins.

Not the WFT, not the Commanders, not any other ridiculous name the liberal media and/or NFL can come up with. The Redskins logo was always one of my favorites even though they are a hated rival and I wanted to beat their asses every time they played my Cowboys.

There was just something about those games and those uniforms meeting on the field for a Thanksgiving Day game in Big D or a cloudy and cold late-season game in old RFK. Miss those times. Long live the Redskins!!!

— Tom T. says HTTR FOREVER…but…:

What a Monday! I was so psyched yesterday… Trump, Redskins victory Monday, and the Caps are in 1st place…in the whole NHL!

I am about as big of a Redskins fan as you will find. Grew up in northern VA, currently reside in SW Va. The very 1st game that I remember watching was Super Bowl 7… I was 6-1/2 years old.

I hate the name change, and place ALL of the blame on Dan Snyder. Under his ownership, the once mighty Redskins became the old, wounded Caribou that got picked off by the pack of woke wolves, while the Braves, Chiefs, Blackhawks and Seminoles continued to thrive. I will be forever bitter.

HOWEVER

I am not going to cut off my nose to spite my face. I love this team, and I always will. I have a friend at work who has abandoned the team forever. I just don’t see the point of that. IT'S DAN'S FAULT!!!

I have purchased so much authentic Redskins gear in the past 3 years, I am set for life.

I will always refer to the team as the Redskins, or The Skins, but I am not offended by the name Commanders. After we win the Super Bowl, I fear that we will be stuck with the new name, but I will still be purchasing a shiny, new, Jayden Daniels, #5 COMMANDERS jersey.

P.S. Can they at least get the colors correct?!?! Also, I am hopeful that we can bring back some of the old Native American imagery, including the logo designed by Blackie Wetzel. It is not disrespectful at all, but the wokes want to eliminate any mention of Native Americans….they want them to go away forever.

— Keith K., another Cowboys fan, checks in:

As a lifelong Cowboys fan they will always be the Redskins to me, no amount of wokeness will change that. Btw even though the 'boys had a down year our first trip to D.C. to see them in that stadium couldn't of ended better. Especially considering on our way in all we heard was it's our year to beat the Cowboys at home. O well, better luck next year!

— Bill makes a good point:

They weren’t singing "Hail to the Commanders" on the Sat Night Local news.

It was Hail to the Redskins all the way!

— Chris A. checks in:

If they keep winning, and Jayden doesn't get hurt or suddenly turn into JaMarcus Russell, then the Commanders name is going to stick with the new generation of fans, and that will be that. I hate the stupid name, and I think it was picked because Danny Belt-Buckle didn't want to pay a domain-squatter for the rights to any good name. But it's a done deal now, regardless of what happens in Philly.

But I don't have to like it any more than I like Maryland being in the Big Ten.

AJ Brown is actually driving a Honda Civic!

— Brian writes:

Welcome to morning in America Day 2! Thanks for creating and curating the best online community in this soon to be great country (again).

I was catching up on the CAPS post from yesterday and saw another reference to the Post's story of AJ Brown actually driving a "normal" car to the Eagles' playoff game and not some $300K super car like most over inflated egos in the NFL would do...

My OCD couldn't help but notice the Post got the model wrong...how would I know this you may think to yourself? Or who even cares? A Honda is a Honda right?

Well, I think it makes the story even better because he wasn't driving an Accord, he was actually driving a Civic!

I happen to work for Honda and the first thing I noticed is it was a Civic NOT an Accord...

It's actually a 2024 Civic Touring (you can tell by the fog lights and the front fascia) see attached pic.

The second pic is a 2024 Accord Hybrid Touring...AJ would only go top of the line of course... ;o)

The point of their story was still correct of course, and with the prices of new cars being pretty outrageous now (thank you fiat currency and inflation--END THE Fed!) a 2024 Civic Touring MSRP is $30,550...

Whereas an Accord Hybrid Touring (2024) is $40,400. Yeah, a $40k Accord...I know. Ridiculous.

So now I'll be able to sleep tonight knowing the curator of the Best Damn digital community has been informed and the record has been corrected... ;o)

Now if you ever need/want to discuss suspension differences or ICE vs. BEV, or vehicle dynamics, feel free to hit me up...

Have a wonderful and cold Tuesday!

11-year-old boy finds Paul Skenes Topps patch card

— Pete the Bills fan writes:

The kid who found the Skenes patch card should add a kiss from Livvy Dunne in addition to everything else the Pirates are offering. The kid will be king of middle school next year.

Kinsey:

The kid is in California. I would advise the kid to ship the card to Ken Goldin & get it auctioned off as fast as possible before the industry can come up with some new must-have card. Throw that money into VOO or whatever fund his financial adviser recommends, and sit back and relax.

'Look at the snow we got in New Orleans'

— Ken tells me:

Got 9" of snow today in New Orleans. The most we usually get is a trace.

Kinsey:

Ken, we haven't received 9" in a storm in years. I'm not jealous of you guys getting the snow. I'm jealous that you won't have to go through March like the March that comes after our winter of snow and cold. You guys will get sun. We'll get two months after the snow where it's cloudy.

Someone in Texas is pretty mad

— Texas Steve spotted this one:

Long time reader. Thought our screen cap nation would get a kick out of this. His writing is fine, minus the spelling, lol. But the dragging of the flags? Real piece of work. Wish I had the chance to chat with him.

Let's go to the central market in Alicante, Spain

— Mike T. is out and about shopping with Cindy T. He notes that the egg lady is selling a dozen for less than $3:

This might be one of the hardest questions I've ever faced

Give me George Carlin, but I have a Rodney Dangerfield DVD sitting on my desk calling my name.

That's it. Let's get rolling. You guys are snowed in and freezing. That means you should be sending emails and sending me weather reports from your part of the world.

Or sending content. Show me your dogs seeing snow for the first time.

