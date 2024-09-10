Rachel Stuhlmann Rocks The Pickleball World With A Major Announcement

Rachel Stuhlmann sent shock waves throughout the world of pickleball on Tuesday morning with a 14-word tweet. The world's No. 1 pickleball influencer is a woman of her word.

She's stepping up in a major way for the sport she has adopted. She tweeted, "Guys it’s official. I’m playing my first pro pickleball tournament in a few weeks."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Rachel Stuhlmann enjoys a limited-edition L0VE.L0VE Heineken 0.0 at the US Open Tennis Championships - USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on SEPTEMBER 03, 2024 in New York City.

Stuhlmann's debut on the professional pickleball circuit will be in both singles and doubles. She revealed that information in response to a question from one of her fans.

All of this just further cements her as the top pickleball influencer. She didn't run from an opportunity to play in a professional tournament. She embraced it.

This is why Rachel Stuhlmann was the first ever influencer, named by the OutKick Culture Department, to hold the No. 1 ranking in two sports.

Rachel Stuhlmann is the face of pickleball, and she's about to take the sport to a whole new level

Not only can Stuhlmann handle the responsibility, she's going to give it all she's got. That's always delivered for the sport of tennis, and it will deliver for pickleball too.

Speaking of tennis. Fans shouldn’t be worried that this venture into pickleball will take away from her coverage of tennis. She's not turning her back on her first love.

Stuhlmann was just at the U.S. Open putting on an absolute influencing clinic. She dropped a photo shoot in the middle of a media tour to get as many eyeballs as possible on the last tennis major of the year.

Not many can pull that off then seamlessly announce they're making their pro debut in another sport. She's not your average influencer.

Rachel Stulhmann is elite. The pickleball world had better start preparing. With the latest development of her playing in a pro tournament, the sport is about to reach new heights.

