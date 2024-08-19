Rachel Stuhlmann Has Her Influencing Dialed In For The U.S. Open, Ric Flair Robe Sells For Big $$ & 1979 KMart

Shutting off replies to tweets

- Jeff asks:

Do you think it is weak to post tweets on Twitter while shutting off your replies? I've noticed a lot of Leftists doing this in recent months.

Kinsey:

Yes, it's weak Be a real man or woman and hit ‘Leave conversation’ if it's so traumatic to see the replies coming in. I hit ‘Leave conversation’ over the weekend on this post because morons can't read a tweet correctly.

Notice how I say "militant blue-haired lesbians" in this one. The typical lib losers came in and yelled at me about how "yeah, there's no way a lesbian would want to look at Sweeney."

Notice how they leave out the "militant blue-haired" part. Have you ever seen a militant blue-haired lesbian with a HOT AF piece of ass like Sydney Sweeney? No, you haven't.

Instead of wasting my time arguing with the libs and transG absolutists, I hit ‘Leave Conversation’ and my phone quit going nuts.

NO WAY I'M TURNING OFF COMMENTS. Let them go nuts. It's good for business.



Readers ask Mrs. Screencaps about her grow operation

- Economist Jared P. writes:

Given your wife's proclivity for gardening, and the fact that we both live in Ohio, does she have a favorite indoor grow light for wintering plants? Perhaps this is a Screencaps question. Thanks in advance. Blessings.

Mrs. Screencaps replies:

Bstrip Grow Lights for Indoor Plants, 45W Double Extended Size LED Grow Light Panel with Timer, Dimmable 3 Modes Full Spectrum Plant Grow Light for Plant Tray, Greenhouse, Seedling, Flower (3-Pack)

https://a.co/d/eJGWPUY



These are what I use because they are cost effective. They make better stronger led lights though. I think the important thing is to get lights that are full spectrum.

For seedlings, you have to lower these so they are about 3-4 inches above the plant, and move them up as they grow.

Disclaimer:

That Amazon link IS NOT SPONSORED & doesn't include any affiliate code. Mrs. Screencaps WILL NOT make a penny off your purchase. Don't buy those lights with doing your own due diligence. The last thing I need are unhappy customers blaming Mrs. Screencaps for faulty grow lights.

How to use artisan lettuce

- Chris B, a member of the Johnson City, TN Gang, writes:

One of the things that makes Screencaps great is the variety of topics. The content has been great the last few weeks but it’s been a blur with school starting and fall sports getting going. I believe it was last week or the week before, but a reader mentioned "Artisan Lettuce" on a menu or receipt. It caught my attention because I consume artisan lettuce. Aldi sells it for $3.29 for four mini heads-2 green, 2 purple.

We can make several salads with these four little heads. However, one of my wife’s favorite things that I make is a Southwestern Steak salad. I marinate the steak in chipotles in adobo sauce. Grill the meat and slice it. I place it on the bed of artisan lettuce with cheese, vegetables, tortilla strips and top it with salsa vinaigrette.

It’s really good. The most expensive thing is the meat. It was $11.87 for two fatty pieces of ribeye. Artisan lettuce is not the problem, it only sounds fancy. Meat inflation is taking a toll on the common man.

Kinsey:

I believe artisan lettuce was a topic in Matt Reigle's Gripe Report, an OutKick column you guys need to keep an eye on.

BTW, that salad looks amazing.

Now I need to get some artisan lettuce to tell the family they're eating artisan salad. The kids tell me they don't like the purple lettuce, but once I tell them it's artisan, that might be a game-changer.

Finding your Healing Waters in 2024

- Scott in South Carolina found his:

Hadn’t seen too many healing waters posts lately. As the summer winds down, for me it’s the West Neck Boyds Creek in S.C. Every time I go out on this tidal creek it’s total relaxation and shutting outside world down for a while and hanging out on nearby sand bars with friends. Always a tough call to watch football on the weekends or head out on the water. Keep summer alive!!

Dads & college drop-offs

- John W. emails:

Just finished drop off of daughter for sophomore year - South Carolina charges extra to arrive a week early as frat/sorority rush happens then but my daughter is not in a sorority so traded her volunteering 3 hours of her time Saturday for BIG move in day to be able to move in Friday. It was well worth it to avoid crowded elevators and traffic in exchange for her pointing and directing freshman parents (plus counts towards her volunteer requirement for her major).

I followed my son and daughter’s leads on move-ins (3 for him-apartment so stayed in same place for senior year) ‘what do you need where can I help?’ And last year in small dorm room daughter seemed on edge so I said ‘I’m off to Walmart on a Saturday afternoon so you can do your thing-what do you need?’ Each time we did dinner and any missed items from store (inviting roommates if interested) and offered coffee meet up in morning (same as we do for post football game visits). Enough to let them know you’re there for them but not battle their FOMO (fear of missing out) on other things.

As I shared last year-get a signed/notarized HIPAA and medical power of attorney as they are 18+ so privacy overrides parents paying the bills.

https://blog.massmutual.com/planning/legal-forms-for-18-year-olds

Have them go to school student health services and ask about signing off on any form they have for parents. Friends kid broke a leg last year at school and wife almost crawled through the phone as hospital could not tell her anything.

- Michael F. shares:

Late on this reply but thought I’d offer my perspective. When my folks dropped me off at Carter Hall (University of Toledo) in the fall of 1981, the hallway on 4th West was strewn with beer bottles, cans, coolers and a large lined trash can with something called "Purple Jesus" (I’m guessing grain alcohol and grape juice but didn’t sample it at 1 pm on a Sunday). Mom was repulsed, dad laughed and that’s all I recall.



Fast forward to me dropping my eldest son off at the University of Iowa a generation later. My wife was so emotional she didn’t make the drive from suburban Chicago to Iowa City so I took along our youngest son, who was ten years younger than the eldest. We carted his gear to the dorm in trips and noticed at some point our youngest had disappeared. I nailed it up to the dorm room and found him standing at the window, eyes affixed somewhere down below. Turns out the dorm was a corner unit that overlooked the Tri Delts house and he had spotted the latest pledge class sunning themselves on the deck. A touching moment for any dad.



After my eldest was unloaded I didn’t want to linger, knowing he needed to get on with his life. As I looked him in the eyes and told him I loved him, believed in him and his dreams, I saw thy eyes of the infant I held in my arms and an unexpected wave of emotion overtook me. Speechless, I turned and marched down the staircase and drove home.

Candy corn in August? What the hell is wrong with people?

- Chris B. in Florida writes:

Yesterday I almost grabbed a bad of candy corn…but I chose to Respect Summer (TM) and put it back for another month.

Kinsey:

Guys, this is bad. To even consider candy corn in the middle of August is a sign that the seasonal creep corporations are winning and tell me that I have to FIGHT even harder to win this war.

Candy corn should be eaten over the course of like four hours in a single year. Those four hours should run from 4 p.m. on Halloween until 8 p.m. on Halloween.

SMH!

Walker Hayes being a good guy away from Applebee's

- Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO writes:

My new favorite country artist is Walker Hayes ("Fancy Like Applebee's" and "I'm just trying to stay out of AA").

Guy has an amazing backstory. Sort of made it as a country artist, then got dropped by his label. With five mouths to feed, he took a job working the graveyard shift at Costco, while writing songs during the day.

Anway, he played a concert here in town Thursday. A few hours before, he showed up at one of our local Little League fields to play ball with the kids.

Unfortunately, it wasn't with my son's Little League team, but a really cool gesture nonetheless. He even wore a "Orchard Mesa Little League" t-shirt during the concert.

Speaking of fine dining, look at the state of things in San Francisco…the beat goes on

"The cost of doing business is tremendous. There’s vandalism, and people come and eat and walk away, and there’s no one to stop them," franchise operator Chris Haque told SFGate.com.

####################

That's it. Let's get Monday rolling. I want you to remember that college football starts THIS SATURDAY. Let's get dialed in with those patio setups.

Go have a great day and stay focused. Football will soon be here.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com



Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :