Rachel Stuhlmann Celebrates Birthday With A Cake On The Court, Al Michaels Loves Steak & LA Traffic Disaster

Do you have any idea how this feels as the World Series is about to start? I'm CLOSING(!!!!!) for Smoltz today on Dakich's show!

What a strange, wild trip it has been.

One day you're a nobody in small-town America wondering how in the hell you're ever going to get out of that town to live out sports dreams, and then there comes a day in your life when you're closing out Dan Dakich's Friday show after Smoltz gets the start.

If you would've told me back in the early 1990s when I was watching Braves 7:05 first pitches at my great-grandmother's trailer in Trotwood, OH (RIP to the trailer park; they plowed the whole damn thing like 15 years ago) that some day I would be CLOSING for Smoltz hours before Game 1 of the Dodgers-Yankees World Series, I wouldn't have believed it.

Today, at 10:30, I will hop on with Dakich for "Screencaps Recap." It's easily the most fun I have at work all week.

Show Us Your Wood (Piles)® DRAMA!

- John from SD throws out a HUGE accusation:

I’m not here to call out Rick in Muskego out; but that looks like split wood delivered to his driveway in front of his garage. I see what looks like cut up wood in the background that was likely cut by him, but is delivered split wood SC worthy?

Kinsey:

Here's the pile sent in by Rick.





I know Oregon is No. 1 in the polls, but this is a fight the Oregonians aren't going to win

Our Oregon readers are awesome and have been on a big run lately, but Ducks fans are delusional with this claim of beer-drinking prowess.

Now, if the goal of this meme was for the new kid on the block firing up the old-school B1G programs, then it was well played.

There's no way Oregon fans believe this meme. I was at the 2015 national championship game in Dallas. Oregon fans are some of the nicest, calmest, chillest, respectful fans in sports.

These people aren't complete drunks like the B1G original members.

Should the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of blowing their parents' brains to pieces with shotguns, be released from prison?

I know this is a little dark compared to typical Screencaps topics, but this is going to be a hot-button topic today, so I wanted to get this out on the table in case any of you have been following the drama out of Los Angeles.

‘I was triggered by Thursday Screencaps’

- Jim in Howell, MI writes in:

I am a hardcore reader of Screencaps (and Nightcaps and the rest of Outkick), but today's version of Screencaps caused my blood to freeze. I'm sure there will be those who want my man-card revoked for this, but when I saw the photos of the New River Gorge Bridge, I had a bad flashback.

First, the site is gorgeous. From a distance. But a few years ago my daredevil wife decided we would walk the bridge. Not on top of it, but underneath it. Yes, one can walk through the girders under the bridge.

The walkway is a catwalk perhaps eighteen inches wide. The handholds are metal L beams. A walker is tethered to a line that runs above the catwalk and is said to be sturdy enough to stop anyone from falling.

The bridge is 878 feet in the air and some 3,000 feet long. They just had bridge day last week, where adrenalin junkies can launch themselves off the bridge either with a parachute or by bungee: https://officialbridgeday.com/

My wife is a daredevil. She got us to walk beneath the bridge in June. One would think the weather would be mild at best, perhaps somewhat warm. To quote the late, great John Pannette, nay, nay, nay. Holding onto those metal L beams was tough because the weather was like late October rather than early June. We were returning home to Michigan from the Outer Banks and didn't have our cold weather gear with us.

For someone with vertigo, this made the challenge all the worse. I'm sure I was hyperventilating. Not my lovely wife. She decides to channel her inner Olga Korbut and sit down on the catwalk, thrusting her phone at me so I could hold it while she dangled almost 900 feet above the New River.

Then, the tour proceeded to stop several times for fun facts and picture taking. I couldn't get off that catwalk fast enough, but it wasn't in my power. All the while cars passed overhead on the bridge, only adding to the experience.

It's a beautiful location, no doubt. Thrill-seekers would love it. But for anyone with vertigo, like me, it's not nearly as enticing.

What did wokeness ruin for you?

- Kevin in Gibsonia, PA writes:

Screw all this wokeness talk. Let's get down to important stuff. More iconic cheerleaders...Dallas Cowboys or USC Trojans? I say USC.

Kinsey:

That's the most preposterous email of the year.

- Tony writes:

Wokes have ruined Merry Christmas and Christmas parties! Now you hear Happy Holidays or Merry Xmas, and have Holiday parties. I still say Merry Christmas, I mean let's not forget what we are actually celebrating, Christ! Also, thanks to Dalton D. I had no idea Red Man was changed to America's Best. Haven't chewed it in a while, but got the craving and wanted to pick some up for a golf tournament. Guess I was asking for it by the wrong name and the youngerters behind the counter had no idea. Never heard of it. Thanks Dalton.

- Jake in Oregon shares thoughts:

University of north dakota fighting Sioux: used to be the best name and logo in the ncaa (maybe debatable!)

Now it is the fighting hawks, boring.

Thoughts on Zyns & a Sturgis sunset

- Paul D. in SoDak emails:

Random thoughts from Screencaps observations. I have chewed tobacco for 40+ years, Copenhagen, the only thing that has kept me from going back is Black Buffalo. Multiple options…pouches, long cut…flavors etc.

I am 54 years old and remember buying Skoal pouches when I was 10 or 11 years old…"Skoal brother!"… a TV commercial that our woke world would need therapy for. Wore a Redman T shirt to elementary school…you can take it from there. Mixed big league chew with Redman as a teenager while playing baseball. SNL was once funny…Disney didn’t need a division to figure out "equality", have 4 daughters that all can load/handle/shoot a shotgun, handgun, rifle and know that Dad carries a Glock 19….not a glock, was a police offer, emergency department nurse and now work for the VA getting our veterans the care they need.

The picture is Bear Butte, outside of Sturgis, SD. Sunset with smoke from forest fires a few weeks ago. Taken by my youngest daughter,12 today, with a phone so not the best but I think it’s good.

Let’s pray for Jimmy Kimmels "mental health"……when Trump wins, and most importantly to stop our country from getting overrun by pussies.

- Michael in Pittsburgh writes:

First of all, glad to see my message set off some discussion.

Personally, I have had 7 dips in the past 52 days: better than I would have predicted. It turns out, long evening / night drives by myself are the hardest. I am using coffee ZYN (NOT sponsored) once or twice a day, but I calculate my nicotine intake is down by a conservative 80%. That's gotta be good for me, right?

I saw the OK headline about Baker Mayfield ZYNning during a game and laughed to myself about how far we have come. Anyone out there remember Jim McMahon packing the hammer? Hell, most baseball players don't chew anymore.

Screencaps readers who can't comprehend the word ‘retirement’

- Brad S. got in on this topic:

I'm one year away from Medicare, and a bunch of my friends are retired or are talking retirement.



I'm self-employed and absolutely love what I do. I've got four grown kids and two in junior high, so I have plenty on my plate.



I agree with you! I can't even comprehend retirement. Now, if I was still working for 'the man' I could see about hanging it up. In my case, though, my boss may be a jerk on occasion, but at least he lets me drink at lunch!

- Gen X. Warren agrees

It’s wild to think my friends and I are closer to retirement than to the start of our careers. Or maybe somewhere in the middle.



I have friends that started as baggers at Publix as teenagers and stayed on now 25 to nearly 35 years in manager roles, and are talking about retiring in their mid-50s. I have teacher friends who are at 25+ years talking retirement. All have said they’ll work another job, mostly to not be bored. Kind of makes me feel old.



Meanwhile, I’ll be working long after they’ll be retired. I’ve been self-employed for over two decades and like you, love what I’m doing.

Salmon report from my friend Vern in SW Washington

- Vern caught my closing comments on Wednesday. Yes, I was testing him. These are the little things I do to see if Vern's checking in.

Vern starts his email with what I wrote at the close of Wednesday Screencaps:

"It's Wednesday. Go attack it. Win that Zoom meeting. Shoot your age on the golf course. Go dominate the salmon fishing."

2 out of 3 isn't bad for an old guy! Mon had the pleasure of fishing with my youngest son and brother-in-law and on Tue with my middle son and grandson. In those 2 days we caught-but had to release- over 20 King salmon-retention not authorized. Tue I landed 8 and lost 4-a couple were pushing 30 #s!

After shooting a 95 three weeks ago, I was ready to lay off a couple of weeks and then quit golf! Fortunately I played with a 3 handicapper and noticed his golf swing is very simple-turn-then wrist cock-hit the ball! I said to myself-dumbass that it is what you used to do. Went out, didn't care about score, just hit the ball. Results were an 84, 85, 86- all my age or under! Golf is such a humbling game!

Kinsey:

It's refreshing to hear that Vern didn't quit golf. He has an Arizona trip coming up and that would be a long winter without anything to do in the desert where there's no salmon fishing.

##################

And that's how we're going to end this Friday morning. It's finally raining here in northern Ohio as we attempt to exit the crippling drought in this part of America. I've mowed the lawn four times since July 4.

That's not a lie. Four times. Once in October. Once in September. Once in late August. Once at the end of July.

Tomorrow, I'm taking Screencaps Jr. to his first Bowling Green-Toledo game. It's going to be a sold out Glass Bowl. 25-26k people. College football at its finest in Toledo, OH. Sunny. I'm excited for him.

Go have a great weekend. Take care.

