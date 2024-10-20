Prison Security Guard Arrested For Alleged Sex Tapes She Made With An Inmate

A former security guard at a juvenile facility in Washington was arrested last week for allegedly making sex tapes in the bathroom of the detention center with an inmate.

According to court documents, the inmate's attorney reportedly provided screenshots from those alleged sex tapes showing 31-year-old Michelle Goodman engaged in sexual acts with their 23-year-old client. It all went down earlier this year at the Green Hill School in Chehalis, Washington.

Prosecutors, according to KOMO News, also uncovered surveillance video showing Goodman and the inmate going into a staff locker area of the building on two separate occasions in January 2024.

This isn't the first time the security guard has had a run-in with the law based on accusations that took place at work. Nor is she the facility's first employee arrested in a sexual misconduct case.

Goodman is the third employee of the Green Hill School to be charged. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with two sexual misconduct offenses stemming from the alleged bathroom trysts, which were said to have occurred back in January.

In March, she was arrested and accused of facilitating an attack on an inmate. She reportedly laughed after the attack, which also took place in January. Apparently, January was a busy month for her, according to law enforcement anyway.

"Earlier this month, Chehalis Detectives were made aware of a possible custodial misconduct at the Greenhill Juvenile Corrections facility involving a female corrections officer and a male inmate," police said, reports Law & Crime.

"During the detective’s investigation they learned Ms. Goodman was employed by Greenhill as a corrections officer and during that time, had sexual relations with a 23-year-old male inmate."

KOMO News reports that in addition to the criminal charges against Goodman, she is also facing a lawsuit from the inmate involved. The lawsuit alleges that she "used her position of power to force (the inmate) to continue engaging in a sexual relationship."

The lawsuit also alleges that "Goodman repeatedly wanted to be filmed performing oral sex and having intercourse." During her first court appearance, Goodman's bond was set at $100,000.

If even a small portion of the allegations here are true, it sounds like there was a lot going on at this facility. Not surprisingly, the authorities are taking a closer look at Green Hill.