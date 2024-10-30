Hit TV Series Gets Huge Season 2 Update

"Presumed Innocent" fans finally have an idea about what season two will look like.

The first season of the Apple TV+ series starred Jake Gyllenhaal as a prosecutor accused of killing a co-worker he was having an affair with.

It featured a pretty solid twist to close out the season, and fans have been eager to find out what season two will be about.

"Presumed Innocent" season two receives big update.

Season one was based on the hit book written by Scott Turow. That left no clear path forward for season two. It appears that problem has now been solved.

Deadline reported season two will be based on the upcoming book "Dissection of a Murder" by Jo Murray, which has a 2026 release date.

The upcoming novel "follows Leila Reynolds who has just been handed her first murder case. She’s way out of her depth but the defendant only wants her – and to make matters worse, her husband is the prosecutor. Soon Leila is fighting to keep her own secrets buried too," according to the same Deadline report.

It's also some characters from season one might carry over into season two, despite it being based on a completely different book.

With the book not coming out until 2026, it's hard to imagine season two arrives on Apple TV+ in the near future. I'm guessing what will happen is the release of the series will come shortly after the book comes out.

That's pure speculation, but it makes sense. The series can be filmed long before the books arrive on shelves, and then premiere a week or two afterward.

That way, both the novel and series can work off the momentum of the other.

If season two is even half as good as season one, then it will 100% be worth watching. Let's hope it is! Have you already seen season one? I'd love to hear your thoughts on the twist ending at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.