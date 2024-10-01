Power Slap Star Sheena Bathory Currently Without Breasts After Implant Bursts During Training

Power Slap star Sheena Bathory aka "The Hungarian Hurricane" went under the knife back in June to get ready for a big summer by getting herself a Brazilian Butt Lift. As one does when they're going to be spending a lot of time in a bikini.

She didn't know it at the time, but she was in for another procedure a few months later. In August, Sheena explained to TMZ Sports, she noticed an increase in inflammation in her body. This was concerning enough for the 32-year-old to seek some medical attention.

Sheena got checked out from head to toe, and it wasn't until her MMA fighter friend recommended that she have her implants checked that they were able to find the issue. An MRI found that one of her implants had burst some time while she was training.

Not the kind of news you want to hear when you're preparing to step into a boxing ring, which is what she reportedly had her sights set on doing before the end of the year.

"We got the result and the right one was completely broken," Sheena said. "The next day, which was last week, Tuesday, he (the doctor) immediately took them out. So, currently I am without breasts. I'm very flat, and I'm three pounds lighter."

The last thing a Power Slap star wants to have happen is for a breast implant to burst

Sheena says the injury didn’t hurt when it happened, and she didn’t even feel the implant burst. The worst part has been the recovery after the implants were removed.

But Sheena is a certified badass. She's the first woman in Power Slap to knock out an opponent. Not to mention, she has no issue kicking men's asses either, for a fee of course.

So, long story short, she says she can be ready to fight next month. She'll do boxing or slapping, whichever one has an opponent ready for her.

"Now I have to accept potential fights probably in November. I think I will be ready for because even though I feel good, I still have to bring back my performance which is gone in these six weeks," she said.

"After I'm feeling 100% good, I will need a four-week training camp, and then I'm ready to compete."