Post Malone Teases New Country Music Song, Brings Lots Of Energy: LISTEN

Post Malone continues to build up hype for his upcoming album.

The star rapper has taken a hard pivot into the world of country music, and his new album "F-1 Trillion" drops this Friday.

Posty has already released several singles from the country music album, and they've all been pretty solid. "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen is a legit banger.

With the album just a few more days out, Post Malone is still doing what he can to amp people up. That now includes another teaser.

Post Malone teases new song "What Don't Belong To Me."

The "Something Real" singer tweeted a short snippet Monday night of his new song "What Don't Belong To Me," and as you might imagine, it's very solid.

Check out the short preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Did Posty bring the heat, once again, or did he bring the heat again? The answer is yes. I'm unbelievably excited for this album. I'm sure many of you reading this feel the same way.

I'm also incredibly interested to see how Malone's pivot from rap to country music goes for an entire album. Releasing one or two songs in a different genre is one thing.

Dropping an entirely new album is a totally different situation. The good news is all the early looks fans have had at "F-1 Trillion" have been outstanding.

Post Malone's new country album "F-1 Trillion" comes out this Friday. He released a new look at one of the songs on it. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The album drops Friday, and we'll definitely be covering it here at OutKick with a full review. Let me know your expectations at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.