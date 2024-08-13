Post Malone Teases New Country Music Song, Brings Lots Of Energy: LISTEN

Post Malone continues to build up hype for his upcoming album.

The star rapper has taken a hard pivot into the world of country music, and his new album "F-1 Trillion" drops this Friday.

Posty has already released several singles from the country music album, and they've all been pretty solid. "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen is a legit banger.

With the album just a few more days out, Post Malone is still doing what he can to amp people up. That now includes another teaser.

Post Malone teases new song "What Don't Belong To Me."

The "Something Real" singer tweeted a short snippet Monday night of his new song "What Don't Belong To Me," and as you might imagine, it's very solid.

Check out the short preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Did Posty bring the heat, once again, or did he bring the heat again? The answer is yes. I'm unbelievably excited for this album. I'm sure many of you reading this feel the same way.

I'm also incredibly interested to see how Malone's pivot from rap to country music goes for an entire album. Releasing one or two songs in a different genre is one thing.

Dropping an entirely new album is a totally different situation. The good news is all the early looks fans have had at "F-1 Trillion" have been outstanding.

The album drops Friday, and we'll definitely be covering it here at OutKick with a full review. Let me know your expectations at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.