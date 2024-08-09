Post Malone Teases New Song Featuring Country Star: LISTEN

Post Malone dropped another tease for his new album.

"F-1 Trillion" drops next week on August 16, and the album is an ambitious pivot from rap to country music for the star singer.

Posty has released a few songs from it ahead of its release, and overall, the music has been fire. He's no dropped another look at what's to come.

Post Malone teases song with Jelly Roll.

The star rapper turned country singer released a short snippet Thursday of "Losers" with Jelly Roll. You can give it a listen below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think of "Losers" with Jelly Roll? I'll admit that it seems like the weakest of all the songs he's made public from "F-1 Trillion."

"I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen and his collaborations with Luke Combs and Blake Shelton have all been awesome.

This song? I'm really not feeling it. Not even a little bit, and I honestly can't put my finger on why. Is it because Jelly Roll isn't traditional country? Is it the beat? Is it the lyrics?

I don't know, but "Losers" doesn't hit the spot the same way has the other songs already released from "F-1 Trillion."

Having said that, there are still plenty of reasons to be pumped about Post Malone's new album, and I can't wait for it to drop next week. Let's hope he brings the heat with every song already not released. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.