Post Malone's Upcoming Country Album Features Several Star Singers

Post Malone's upcoming country album features some incredible star power.

The rapper's highly-anticipated pivot to country music with "F-1 Trillion" officially drops August 16th, and all the singles released so far has been awesome.

What can fans expect in a couple of weeks? They can expect plenty of famous country music stars to be featured.

Post Malone's "F-1 Trillion" track list released.

The full tracklist was accidentally released by Target, according to Whiskey Riff. It was taken down, but not before fans were able to screenshot and save the info.

Who's all featured? It's a murderer's row of country music talent that includes the following stars:

Tim McGraw

Lainey Wilson

Jelly Roll

Hank Williams Jr.

Luke Combs (one song is already out)

Blake Shelton (already out)

Chris Stapleton

Brad Paisley

Dolly Parton

Morgan Wallen (already out)

You can check out the entire tracklist and featured artists in the Instagram post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The hype for this album is off the charts and for good reason. The featured talent that Post Malone has brought in for "F-1 Trillion."

He's already released songs with Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton and Luke Combs. Now, it's been revealed several more with major names are on the way.

If that doesn't get you interested, then I really don't know what to tell you because all signs point to "F-1 Trillion" being awesome.

I can't wait to fire it up in a couple weeks, crack a cold drink and rock out to Posty's country music. It's going to be an awesome time. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.