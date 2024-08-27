Upcoming Spy Series With Star Actress Sounds Awesome: DETAILS

Emilia Clarke is set to star in a new spy series, and it sounds like it's loaded with potential.

ComingSoon.net reported that the former "Game of Thrones" superstar will be the lead of Peacock's upcoming espionage thriller "Ponies," which currently doesn't have a release date.

The plot is described as follows, according to the same report:

Moscow, 1977. Two "PONIES" ("persons of no interest" in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, Twila, is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.

Emilia Clarke will star in upcoming spy series.

Does that sound interesting to you? It certainly does to me. I don't even need to hear more to know that "Ponies" is going to be worth checking out.

Americans are obsessed with anything related to spying, espionage, secrets, mysteries and things of that nature.

That's simply a fact, and Peacock is now going to deliver a series about the Cold War and sinister deaths, and will do it with Emilia Clarke leading the way.

She was one of the best parts of "Game of Thrones" and is a legit talent.

The greatest spy series over the past few years was "The Americans." The FX series was one of the best shows ever made.

Do I expect "Ponies" to live up to the insane standard set by the series with Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys? No, but if it's even a fraction as good, then it will be worth watching.

There's no release date yet for "Ponies," but we'll definitely be watching whenever it premieres on Peacock. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.