Sheriff Drops Epic Line After Man Kills Bad Guy: WATCH

Law enforcement in Florida isn't playing games when it comes to home invaders.

A Manatee County homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his home last Thursday. A second man was not killed and was taken into custody.

The man killed - Jorge Nestevan Flores-Toledo - was from Mexico, and the second suspect is from Chile.

Florida sheriff warns criminals that homeowners will kill them.

Now, MCSO Sheriff Rick Wells has a simple message for criminals in the state of Florida looking to do harm:

You're risking your life and people are well-armed.

"You want to break into someone's home, you should expect to be shot," Wells told the media Friday when updating people on the situation.

It doesn't get much more blunt than that. Watch the video below, and let me know what your thoughts are at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Amen. Amen, officer. This is the kind of energy and spirit people need in America. It's time to remind criminals who is running the show.

It's not them, and the weak on crime policies we've seen in certain liberal cities and states have been a disaster. Daniel Penny was literally put on trial for helping protect innocent people from a deranged person on the New York City subway.

Meanwhile, we have a sheriff in Florida straight up saying if you're a scumbag looking to break into houses, then there's going to be gunfire coming your way.

That's what the unnamed homeowner did, that's what Sheriff Rick Wells says he'll do if he finds himself in that situation and I'm sure many other people feel the same way.

Play stupid games and you'll eventually win stupid prizes. Jorge Nestevan Flores-Toledo learned that lesson the hard way. Welcome to Florida. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.