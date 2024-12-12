Playboys With A Dutch Speed Skater Wearing Only A Pair Of Gloves On The Cover Are Flying Off The Shelves

Jutta Leerdam gets a lot of attention among Dutch speed skaters and for good reason. Long before she was dating Jake Paul, she was earning titles like the "World's Hottest Speed Skater" by dominating her competition on and off the ice.

Leerdam isn't the only speed skater from the Netherlands that is a threat to her competition. Speed skating world champion Joy Beune can dominate on and off the ice too. The 25-year-old holds a world record in the junior ranks and her cover of Playboy has helped her break another one.

Joy is on the cover of Playboy Netherlands' December issue. She's widely viewed as the biggest name to pose for her country's version of the magazine in more than a decade.

Playboy Netherlands was happy to have her agree to pose for the issue. They wrote in the caption, "Finally we can tell everybody: we convinced world champion speed skating Joy Beune to pose nude for Playboy! 🤍 The bombshell from Borne rocks our cover and twelve pages in the magazine."

While Joy didn’t say yes right away, her boyfriend Kjeld Nuis, also a Dutch speed skater, encouraged her to do it. "Playboy asked her The Question Of All Questions last April, a month after she became world champion in Inzell," Playboy Netherlands continued.

"'I had to think about it, but I quickly knew: Playboy is next level,' Beune says now about that conversation. @kjeldnuis immediately said: ‘You should do it! When you look back at the photoshoot when you’re old, you can say: I did it anyway.’ He was right about that. Me, on the cover of Playboy! I am very happy with how everything went, from the idea to the shoot and the end result.'"

Dutch speed skater Joy Beune's Playboy cover had to be reprinted due to the amount sold

It turned out posing for Playboy in nothing but a pair of gloves was the right move. Joy's issue is flying off the shelves at a record-breaking pace. So much for being concerned about facing criticism.

"That is very nice to hear," she said when she was told of her record-breaking achievement, reports the Daily Mail. "I would not have expected that so many copies would be sold."

Joy added, "I expected a lot of criticism, but I only hear nice messages from everyone around me and that they think it's incredibly cool."

It's been reported that Playboy sold four times the amount of copies compared to the release of past new issues and that they had to reprint the magazine in the Netherlands for the first time ever.

That's how you finish the year strong. Joy Beune might not be as well known as Jutta Leerdam is, but she just closed that gap.