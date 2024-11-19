Man Claims Rapper's Entourage Attacked Him And His Girlfriend For Very Dumb Reason: WATCH

A TikTok user is going viral for claiming Playboi Carti's entourage jumped him and his girlfriend.

TikTok user @jorgew3y posted a pair of videos that appear to show people with the rapper attacking him and his girlfriend after they asked for an autograph.

Specifically, @jorgew3y jokingly asked Playboi Carti to sign an embarrassing photo of himself, and that's what led to all hell breaking loose.

Man claims rapper's entourage attacked him and his girlfriend.

The comments section is flooded with people telling @jorgew3y to get justice after the alleged attack unfolded:

sue and get a bag

Sue them and have one of the requirements to drop the album

Video proof get the bag bro

Bro needa be telling a lawyer not us

press charges

Sue you will 100% win go to the hospital immediately to get records and call all the best reviewed lawyers in the area. One of them will immediately take the case if you explain it.

U boutta be rich young man

Sue bro u finna get rich

The fact he can’t take a joke is crazy he knows how the internet is and the picture wasn’t even that bad

I have a couple thoughts on this situation, and I'll keep them short and simple. First, allegedly sparking a fight over a *CLEAR* joke is a bad look for Playboi Carti and his entourage. If that's what happened.

Who cares about being asked to sign an embarrassing photo? Just have a chuckle, sign the photo and move on.

Instead, his goons allegedly attacked the young man and his girlfriend. There are clear injuries in the video.

Second - and this point is much more important - getting out of a vehicle and running up on a stranger is a great way to have some holes punched in your body.

Nevada's self-defense standard allows for the use of force in order to prevent "imminent bodily harm or death," and the state has no duty to retreat. That means a person can hold their ground and engage at the point of contact.

That means if someone is armed and a large group comes to attack him, it might end in a bloodbath for the bad guys. I think any reasonable person would agree several people attacking a guy and his girlfriend for no reason would spark fear of "imminent bodily harm or death."

Seeing as how they were hurt, we don't even actually have to imagine. Don't mess with strangers, and definitely don't get violent. You have no idea what someone might be capable of.

As I once heard an operator say about getting into gunfights, "I'm not running to my death. I'm running to someone else's."

