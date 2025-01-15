Pizzeria Charges $125 For Pizza With Pineapple To Discourage Customers From Ordering

One of the most divisive topics in the world of food is whether pineapple belongs on pizza. I've seen people on both sides of this line of demarcation ready to throw hands over this, whether they were in favor of slapping as much pineapple on a pie as they possibly can or would prefer to not have pineapple within a 100-yard radius of their pie.

Now, one pizza joint in the United Kingdom — because when you think pizza, you think the British Isles — has chosen a side in this long-running battle.

They'll give you your pineapple… if'n you're willing to pay…

*spits into spittoon*

Lupa Pizza in Norwich, England, has decided to combat people asking for pineapple on their pies by offering it…but for a price that borders on extortion.

According to The New York Post, the menu blurb next to pineapple reads "Yeah, for $125 you can have it. Order the champagne too! Go on you Monster!"

I appreciate the sense of humor, but the owners have said that they made this decision because of their disdain for the topping.

"I absolutely loathe pineapple on a pizza," said Co-owner Francis Woolf.

This is brilliant. My first thought was that if they hate pineapple on pizza so much, why offer it at all?

Well, these dudes figured out a way to dunk on people who like it, and I think this $125 pineapple pie will become one of those things that dopey food influencers goal and buy just because it's being talked about.

These fellas are playing 4D chess.

I don't know what your take on this issue is. Personally, I'm kind of agnostic. I've had Hawaiin pizza and I don't hate it, but it's not my first choice.

I will horrify the pineapple haters with a semi-related take: one of the best pies I've ever had? Prosciutto e melone pizza.

That's prosciutto and cantaloupe, and the same sweet and salty principle applies. Through a little arugula on top and that's good eating.

That's not my daily driver pie, but I do like to break it out on occasion to impress company.