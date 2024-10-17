Pizza Restaurant Employees Turn The Tables On Armed Robber & Beat Him Up With His Own Gun

A would-be robber walked into a pizza restaurant in Austin, Texas last week, handed an employee a note, flashed a gun, and expected to walk out of the establishment with the money in the drawer.

That's not at all how the situation played out. The alleged armed robber, 19-year-old Richard Curtis' plan to rob a Marco's Pizza got off to a good start.

He handed the note over and flashed the gun, but he didn’t receive any of the money from the drawer. The employees had other plans for how the night was going to end, according to FOX 7.

After Curtis gave the employee a note that read, "don't say sh*t empty the drawer," and showed the gun in his waistband, the employee responded by grabbing him and putting him in a chokehold.

Another employee called the police as the altercation continued. During the scuffle, the manager of the pizza restaurant was able to get hold of the gun.

The affidavit states that the manager tried to use the gun on Curtis, but the gun didn’t fire. The manager then beat Curtis with the gun, leaving his face bloodied, before heading to the kitchen to grab a knife.

These pizza restaurant employees weren't going to hand over any cash without a fight

The manager was in no mood to play around and put an end to it all by asking, Dirty Harry-style, "prison or death." Curtis picked prison and stopped fighting with the employees.

Curtis then waited for the police to arrive. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. He wasn’t the only one roughed up in the brawl. One of the employees involved was also hurt.

The employee was reportedly taken to the hospital with a head wound. Getting beat up with your own gun is a rough way to find out that you've messed with the wrong pizza restaurant.