Pizza Hut's Box That Folds Into A Table Is A Stroke Of Brilliance

I thought that the pizza box was one of those things that was at the point where it could not be improved. It's at the apex of its possible design. I'd put paperclips and disposable flossers in this category as well.

But, dammit, if the mad scientists at Pizza Hut didn't just ask all of us to hold their weird, misshapen red cup of beer, because they've done it.

And I think they came up with the idea while watching Seinfeld.

According to Fox 35 Orlando, they're calling it the "Moving Box Table" and it was developed after asking 1,000 adults about their experience moving.

Not sure why they didn't just come to me, because I could have saved them some time with a two-word summation of what it's like to move: it blows.

I feel like you typically pay the friends you conned into helping you move by buying some pizzas and beer, but the problem is that by the time you're ready to chow down on some Pizza Hut (I'm a big Thin ‘N Crispy guy) you’ve already packed up your table.

Fear not! That's where the Moving Box Table comes in.

Sure, it looks like someone took Cosmo Kramer's idea for a coffee table book about coffee tables that turns into a coffee table book and then pizza-fied it by about 10 percent or so, but the end result is pretty genius.

Next time I move I might have to test-drive one of these bad boys. Hell, I might test-drive one now just because it sounds interesting. My girlfriend might not dig that I'm making us sit on the floor to eat dinner like we're in feudal Japan, but hey, it's not every day you can experience this level of pizza box innovation.

These little beauties are available in select cities, so if you can get one, consider yourself lucky.