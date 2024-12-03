'One Of Our Own': Utah Pig Police Chase Goes Viral

In another sign that America is healing and we can all take a deep breath, the Springville, Utah police want you to know it's OK to joke about their recent pig police chase.

On Thanksgiving Day, officers were called out to corral a piggy named Wilbur who got loose and ended up with a viral video that has provided the Internet with a light-hearted moment that even led to the department poking fun at themselves.

Let's go to the chase which the department has hashtagged #pigssavingpigs!

"Let me start this out by saying that I know we are going to get this, so let me just be the one to start it, Officer Jasper saved one of our own today," the department announced on Facebook.

"Neighbors and officers chased this little cutie for some time today after he ran amuck in the streets of Springville. Wilbur was a little Thanksgiving miracle for everyone on shift, and we all now know the true meaning of the season!"

The Internet can't stop laughing at the pig police chase video

From the Springville, UT police Facebook posts: