Philly Gays: New 76ers Arena Will Ruin 'Gayborhood' With Influx Of Straight Men

In a sign of the times, Philadelphia gays are FURIOUS over a proposed downtown arena for the 76ers because it could ruin their ‘Gayborhood,' according to a statement released by the Alphabet Mafia.

One of their big concerns is that a new arena would bring in too many straight males to the 'hood.

On Thursday, a group called No Arena Gayborhood (it's called that on Google Maps) said in a statement that it will "deliver signed petitions to city council members underscoring the ways 76 Place would threaten Philadelphia's historic Gayborhood, its residents, businesses, service providers and the Greater Philadelphia LGBTQ+ community."

Is it possible the gays could stop an arena in a massive U.S. city?

Based on the No Arena Gayborhood's letter, it sounds like we're about to see a gay revolution over this arena.

"An arena just blocks from the Gayborhood poses a clear danger of gentrification and displacement. Developers will prioritize commercial establishments that cater to more of a mainstream, non-queer audience, leaving LGBTQ+ businesses –– bars, bookstores, restaurants, and even affordable housing –– vulnerable to being pushed out," the statement continues.

Isn't this discrimination towards straight males who want to watch the NBA and the eventual NCAA Tournament games that will come to town?

Here's a map of the ‘Gayborhood’ that the gays are worried will be ruined by straight males. The arena would be built on the east side of Market Street on a piece of land near the convention center and Reading Terminal Market.

But, the gays say that arena will be too close to their neighborhood, which starts two blocks to the south of the arena site. If any neighborhood has a real gripe, it would be Chinatown. Look for yourself at the maps: Chinatown vs. the Gayborhood.

"Philly sports fans are known to be rowdy," a No Arena Gayborhood supporter told Philadelphia Gay News in March. "Would people in the Gayborhood feel safe?"

"Will [spectators] be respectful to people who are transgender, nonbinary — to people who are going in and out of bars wearing leather or wearing drag?"

"The Gayborhood is supposed to be a safe space, and even if it doesn’t create an actual problem, it’s going to create a perceived problem — where people are going to feel like, ‘I can’t go out. I have to stay home when they have a game,’"

At the end of the day, we know how this is going to play out. The Philly gays will scream and use this as a rallying cry against the marginalization of their community and demand reparations in return for the arena.

