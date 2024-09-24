Phillies Fan Gives An All-Time Postgame Interview After Team Clinches NL East For The First Time In 13 Years

The Philadelphia Phillies have finally done it. They've finally climbed back on top of the NL East. Their 6-2 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Monday night ended a 13-year drought.

That's a long time to go without a division crown. It only took six years into Bryce Harper's massive 13-year, $330 million dollar contract to get it done. A lot can happen over 13 years.

Next stop a World Series win for the Phillies? Fans certainly hope so. That's an even longer drought than the 13-year NL East one. The Phillies haven’t won a World Series since 2008.

What's that? 16 years and counting? They had chances in both 2009 and 2022 when they won the pennant but came up short. Let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Phillies fans are taking this one step at a time and enjoying being the division title. One Phillies fan summed up the situation perfectly during a postgame interview.

What a postgame interview by this Phillies fan to put an exclamation point on winning the NL East for the first time since 2011

He's waited over a decade for this, he's loved, he's lost, and he's reproduced. The fan said, "13 years we've waited for this. I've gotten married and divorced and had two kids!"

What a beautiful moment captured by the local news here. This is why reporters go out into the wild and talk with fans. The Phillies winning the NL East just made his whole week.

He's been through a lot since he could puff his chest out with a division title in his back pocket heading into the postseason. This is what late September baseball is all about.

Now is the time to clinch those division titles, get locked in, improve your seeding if you can, and get ready for October baseball. The job isn't over in Philly and you don't have to tell that fan that there's still work to be done.

He'll be ready, and he'll be hoping that his team is as well. They celebrated last night, and it's back to work to close out the regular season today.