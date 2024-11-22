Peyton Manning Sings Legendary Country Song In Epic Viral Video: WATCH

Peyton Manning was feeling himself at a Nashville bar.

Manning helped host the CMAs Wednesday night, and decided to pop into Losers - a very popular Nashville bar - to amp up the crowd with a classic song from David Allan Coe.

He grabbed the mic and ripped "You Never Even Called Me by My Name" in impressive fashion. Check out the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Peyton Manning sings David Allan Coe.

Did you have Peyton Manning hitting a Nashville bar to sing David Allan Coe on your 2024 bingo card? I definitely didn't, but I certainly enjoyed it.

I wasn't the only one. People in the comments were fired up after the performance:

never seen Tom Brady do this

Well I’ll be a SOB if it ain’t Paintin’ Manning

That dude is living the best life

I would never expect Peyton Manning to know all the words to DAC, sure looks like he isn't reading them!

Peyton doing karaoke should ALWAYS be on everyone’s bingo cards.

I'm going to listen to this again after work and 6 beers and I'll bet it is awesome

Peyton Manning certainly seems to be enjoying life since retiring from the NFL after winning two Super Bowls.

Whenever he pops up for a public appearance, it always seems like he's just having a ton of fun being himself.

David Allan Coe is a golden example of an outlaw country singer, and Manning sang the lyrics to "You Never Even Called Me by My Name" like a pro.

If that's not awesome, then I don't know what is. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.