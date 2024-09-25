I Bet You Didn’t Think We’d Get Some Peter Frampton/Megadeth Beef But Here We Are

In this day and age, I feel like there's an abundance of beefs. People get mad at each other and exchange verbal blows. But what I love is when we get one between two completely unexpected musical belligerents and this is the case in this war of words between — of all people — rock legend Peter Frampton and thrash metal greats Megadeth.

How do those two end up trading some shots? Well — and here's another unexpected aspect of the beef — it starts with the Virginia Credit Union Live! Amphitheater at Richmond Raceway.

According to Blabbermouth, Megadeth was supposed to play the venue on Sept. 15 (here's a "who cares?" coincidence: That's one year to the day since I saw Megadeth in Grantville, Pennsylvania and they were phenomenal). However, the show was canceled due to what the band's social accounts dubbed "unexpected and unpredictable circumstances.'

That stinks for all the metalheads who had flocked to the venue, but it happens.

However, things got weird when just a few days later talk box god Peter Frampton (who also had one of the best Simpsons guest spots ever. Season 7, "Homerpalooza") was set to play at the same venue when he also canceled his show citing "unforeseen circumstances."

Then, a couple of days after that, Frampton was performing at The Met in Philadelphia when he claimed that Megadeth's soundcheck had damaged the stage in Richmond.

"So, we had a show canceled the other day because of weather, Frampton told the Philly crowd. "And also Megadeth did a soundcheck, I think a couple of days before our show, and after they finished their soundcheck, there was structural damage to the stage. I'm not blaming them — could have been another band — but it looks pretty like it. So, sorry, Megadeth. I had to rat on you."

I would think that being told your soundcheck was so loud that it broke the stage would be the ultimate badge of honor, but Megadeth's always outspoken frontman, Dave Mustaine, wasn't too happy about his band being blamed for both gigs being canceled.

"It seems Frampton was misinformed about our show being canceled. The decision was purely based on safety. It's disappointing when someone you admire talks out their ass about you."

Megadeth's representation denied the cancelations were the band's fault and said that it stemmed from a rigger noticing damage to the venue's lighting grid.

I don't know if there will be more to this beef or not, but the fact that we got any Megadeth vs Peter Frampton action is good enough for me.