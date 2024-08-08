People Share Unexplainable Experiences, And The Stories Are Nightmare Fuel

Has something ever happened to you that you simply can't explain?

One of my favorite topics here at OutKick is the paranormal. Lots of people have a fascination with things that can't be explained, and I'm definitely part of that group.

That's why I was captivated by a Reddit thread breaking down moments people can't explain.

Reddit thread of unexplainable experiences goes viral.

A thread titled "What's the most mysterious or unexplained event you've ever experienced that still gives you chills?" is full of stories that will make you scratch your head or stay awake at night.

Check out some of the stories below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I lost an entire day. Went to bed Friday night, woke up Sunday morning. Nothing had been disturbed, my phone showed no activity, absolutely no evidence I existed the previous day. I felt absolutely fine, and it hasn't happaned again. I've spent 10 years wracking by brain over this and by this point I'm just gonna chalk it up to aliens.

I was sitting at a red light, two lane road. I was in the right lane, with a big pickup truck blocking my view of the highway I was waiting to cross. My daughter, 6 months old in the car seat in the back seat. The light turned green, and I heard a distinct female voice say "WAIT!" It wasn’t the person in the pickup, because all windows were closed. The pickup next to me didn’t move. Two seconds later, a semi ran the red light at high speed. Had I proceeded through the light, I would have been obliterated. It haunts me to this day, some 40 years later.

I think I posted this story before, but when I was in high school, my sister and I were in the kitchen together. I was planning to make a cake so I got three eggs out of the fridge and placed them on the counter. I turned away from the eggs to talk to my sister. We both heard the distinct sound of the eggs rolling off the counter and splatting on the floor. We whipped our heads around at the same time, but the eggs were just sitting there, back on the counter. Only supernatural thing I've ever experienced. So minor, but so odd.

Saw someone peek in my room one night while I was playing video games at night as a kid. Had my headphones in and the lights were off but I did indeed see someone peek in out of my periphery. Figured it was my mom checking on me after getting home as she always did, was concentrating, didn't pay it too much mind. Might've called out "love you, goodnight!" but don't remember tbh. Went downstairs about ten mins later for water and nobody was home.

I work security. A lot of times controlling gate access, a lot of times at night. Now, for those of you not in the know, generally if you're doing gate access you're in a small concrete shack, with windows everywhere so you can see what's going on around you. One night I'm at a warehouse out in the boonies. All the warehouse workers were gone for the night. I'm the only person around for miles. I'm kicking back, chilling and just watching movies. I glance up, and in the reflection on the glass, I see someone walking by behind my shack. I spin around and look outside. I don't see anyone. Look out of all of the windows. Get up and go outside and look around. Pull up footage; nothing and no one anywhere. Talked to other guards who had worked night shift at that site. Everyone had experienced it at one point or another. I kept working that site for 2 years, doing a lot of night shifts. That phantom would show up in reflections every now and then at night. It led to our unofficial night shift motto: If you see something strange; no you didn't.

My family took a brief road trip when I was seven years old to see my grandma, who was in hospice care. My sister and I noticed our grandmother seated in the rocking chair in our room when we returned home late at night. The rocker that her husband had once owned. Grandma passed away, and our mother informed us when she entered the room that we would be making the trek back the next morning. Although my sister and I didn't talk about it for years, we are positive that grandma came by to say goodbye.

I was raised in Texas, not far from Louisiana. Playing with my younger sister and cousin in my grandmother's driveway, I was around eleven years old. The driveway, which could accommodate two cars, was crossed by a "bird" (or something similar) and its shadow stretched several feet on either side in addition to the driveway's whole width. My grandma started yelling at me to go get the babies. Each of us grabbed a kid and hurried inside. I asked her what was wrong because she was shaking and looking pale. She claimed not to know and never having seen anything. My grandma is a very practical and undramatic person. I still don't know what was flying over her driveway. I give it some thought once.

One summer, my friend and I decided to go camping in a remote area of the forest. On the second night, we both woke up to the sound of footsteps around our tent. We figured it was an animal, but the steps were too heavy and deliberate. Suddenly, there was a loud knock on a tree nearby, like someone hitting it with a stick. We called out, but there was no response. After a few tense minutes, the noises stopped. The next morning, we found human footprints circling our campsite, but they led to nowhere. We never figured out who or what was out there, and it still gives me the creeps to this day.

I was really sick and had a team of doctors to resolve a serious health issue. It was awful hearing worst case scenarios to the point my parents didn’t go with me because they spent most of the time getting consoled by me. One day after being offered a hospital Chaplin counseling, which I declined… I felt the warmest feeling come over my entire body. Not hot or uncomfortable, it was comforting like a warm blanket and a voice in my head saying I would be okay. I urge to cry was so great that I had to hold my chest and close my eyes. I’m was the most comforting peaceful thing ever. I ended up with the least ‘bad’ diagnosis and recovered after a couple years.

My mom swears on everything that an angel visited her in the hospital. She was really sick when pregnant with me, and she thought she was going to lose me or die or both. She heard a comforting voice come from the upper corner of the room, telling her not to worry, everything would be ok. She immediately was able to relax and rest and get better.

When I was little, I had this paratrooper action figure. One night, I heard rumblings sounds on my desk. It was dark but I could see the figure standing up turning its head quickly as if it saw me. I freaked out and hid under my covers. Next day, I couldn’t find the action figure anywhere. I even got my parents to help look for it. It was gone for good. People never believe me calling it "Toy Story" or something but this sh*t traumatized me.

Knew when my parents were dying. Turned up to the room, both times, with only a few minutes to spare, because I knew they were going. It wasn’t a big production, or seeing visions. It was just a knowledge, certain and absolute, that this was when they were going to go.

I posted about this before but i’m positive my dead mother visited me in a dream when I was 10. It happened the night after her funeral. Now, i’m in this dark room in the dream. I’m wandering around and stuff just checking things out when all of a sudden my mom and a bunch of other deceased relatives appeared in front of me. My mom being in the middle of them all. My mother is saying her goodbyes and waving to me and my reaction was to try and reach out to her. Then i’m suddenly dragged away from her by something and a bright light shoots down to where my mom is standing and the dream ends there. I woke up crying and I was pretty torn about it.

One evening, my wife and I had just gotten home and she opened the freezer to get some ice. In the freezer, there was a whole chicken, completely frozen, which I bought the day before. The chicken had several bites taken out of it and several sets of teeth marks on it.

A woman in a white dress appears to me in my dreams, she is always looking at me, smiling, she has never said anything. She's been in my dreams for about 10 years.

Fortunately, I am happy to say there aren't any major experiences I haven't been able to explain. I do have a family member who as a kid dreamed several family members had died in a plane crash.

As shocking as this is to believe, the family members she saw dying in a plane crash died later that day when they were on United Air Lines Flight 553 when it crashed in Illinois.

Stop and think about that for a second. This person, who I won't name, had a dream as a kid that a bunch of family was going to die in a plane crash and then roughly six hours later, those exact family members all die on United Air Lines Flight 553. The creepiest part is her parents were rapidly trying to get her to calm down from what they thought was a horrible nightmare that was just super vivid and specific. It's either a paranormal experience or the greatest coincidence in family history.

Do you have a super scary or unexplainable story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.