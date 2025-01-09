Pennsylvania Might Be Making A Case For Mullet Capital Of The United States

I'm originally from the great state of Pennsylvania, and around this time of year — especially in Central PA where I grew up — the Pennsylvania Farm Show is a big deal.

I remember kids skipping school to go look at tractors, show animals, and sip on devious milkshakes while a cow rips a deuce in a pen a few yards away.

But these days, there's another big attraction at the Farm Show and it's the mullet competition.

And if you think this is all about a couple of dudes and dudettes hopping on stage with a lazy, shaggy "mullet" you'd be mistaken. A half-assed mullet won't cut it in the Keystone State because when it comes to mullets, Pennsylvania could be the nation's leader in quality salad production.

ABC 27's Dennis Ownes got the primo assignment and brought us some insane images from the mullet completion

.I like when Dennis said he'd never seen so many mullets in one place, because that tells me he hasn't been to a Def Leppard concert recently.

But watch that hit from the center of the mullet world. Watch it again if you have to. Drink it in.

It's powerful.

What probably made me the happiest was seeing that some of the strongest competitors were the youths. Some say mullets are an old man's game but tell it to kids like Gaven from Middleburg, Snyder County.

I've never been to Middleburg, but I bet when you turn on the faucet, ice-cold Coors Light comes out of the tap instead of water.

Gaven here is mulleting at a high school level and he just hit double digits.

Hell yeah, Gaven.

But wait, there's more. Check out this kid, who I'm pretty sure emerged from the womb blasting Kid Rock's "Bawtidaba." He was probably the only baby in the infirmary with his fishing license pinned to his little newborn hat.

That kid rules.

But while Pennsylvania put on a mullet show for the ages, according to WGAL, it was 9-year-old Romeo Valadez from Ocean City, Maryland was crowned the big winner.

I need to get a haircut, but if this didn't inspire me to let it ride a little ride a little longer…