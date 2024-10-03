Aaron Rodgers Stuns Pat McAfee With Murder Case Reference: WATCH

Aaron Rodgers and Pat McAfee shared an all-time moment on "The Pat McAfee Show."

College GameDay is heading to Berkeley this Saturday for the Cal/Miami game, and it should be a very fun environment considering the Golden Bears rarely have this kind of attention.

Rodgers is among the most famous to ever attend Berkeley, and he was quick to give McAfee some advice on where to visit during his regular Tuesday appearance on the hit show.

Aaron Rodgers references Scott Peterson case during Pat McAfee interview.

However, things took a bit of a wild turn when Rodgers referenced one of America's most famous murder cases:

Scott Peterson murdering his eight-month pregnant wife Laci.

"And take a walk around that little marina there where there was a famous, infamous case. Scott Peterson allegedly dumped the body of his pregnant wife there in Berkeley Marina," Rodgers told a clearly confused and stunned McAfee when listing off things to visit for College GameDay.

"Okay, I'll go check that out. I'll make sure I f*cking put it on the schedule," McAfee sarcastically responded while looking genuinely baffled as to how the conversation turned to murderers.

You can watch the full exchange in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What an incredibly random and unexpected turn of events. One moment, you're talking about fun spots to visit.

Next, you're down a rabbit hole of famous murder cases. The look on Pat's face as Rodgers started talking about Scott Peterson is just waiting to be turned into a meme.

His look was "where the hell is this going?" summed up.

It's moments like these when we remember just how fun the internet can be. What started as a fun conversation about Berkeley pivoted into a talk about Scott Peterson and murder. You simply never know what life will throw at you. Keep your head on a swivel. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.