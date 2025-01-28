Pat Mahomes Sr. Runs His Mouth At Bills Fans

Consummate DUI machine Pat Mahomes Sr. decided to fire up Twitter on Monday morning to rub the AFC Championship outcome in the faces of Bills fans.

That would be Pat Mahomes Sr., the PR nightmare father of Patrick Mahomes.

Dad, who is currently serving five years of probation for DWI and spent 10-days in jail for a 2024 arrest that came a week before the Chiefs played in Super Bowl LVIII, just couldn't keep his mouth shut after his son won yet another AFC Championship.

Monday, he DUI Mahomes decided to take a swipe at Bills fans with a rather interesting message. "Today is a great day to not be from Buffalo…," DUI Mahomes typed, hopefully not while driving.

As you'd expect, Bills fans weren't letting this one slip. They know DUI Mahomes faced 2-10 years in jail under Texas law for those who have three or more DUIs.

When cops stopped dad, he admitted to having "a few beers" at a bar and had a 16 ouncer in the vehicle's console. Cops ran the tags on the vehicle and determined they'd been expired since September 2022. He was pulled over in February 2024. You can do the math.

Yet here we are with Sr. running his mouth like the loser he is.

Why is Jackson Mahomes the way he is? Bills fans have a theory: He gets it from his father

Seems like they might be onto something here. One of DUI Mahomes' sons acts like a normal dude who just wants to golf, play football, drink Coors, have sex with his wife here and there and sit around watching sports.

The other is a TikToking tongue-biting complete loser who loves to run his mouth.

Just imagine if Jackson was the one who got the football skills. The NFL would be a very different place right now.