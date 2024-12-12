Parking Lot Attendant In Vegas Loses It, Hits Guy With Stop Sign Multiple Times Before Walking Off The Job

The life of a parking lot attendant can be a stressful one. Especially for the ones who are working major events around the holidays. You have what seems like an endless stream of vehicles coming and going, and you rely on drivers paying attention and following instructions in order for it to run smoothly.

If any one of the drivers fails to do either, the whole carefully choreographed dance can and will descend into absolute chaos. When you're repeatedly ignored, on your feet and out in the elements all day, you can snap. Even the best parking lot attendant can lose it.

That's what went down this week at the Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event started on December 5 and runs until December 14. This deep into it, you can imagine, patience is starting to wear thin.

This parking lot attendant was dealing with his final rogue driver. His careful dance had been interrupted for the last time. The stop sign he was holding no longer served its purpose of directing traffic and he had enough.

Out of frustration, the parking lot attendant started hitting the driver and his car with the sign. He unleashed his rage on the driver who had very few options for defending himself and could only pull his car up a little bit during the attack.

The parking lot attendant walked off the job after hitting the driver with the stop sign

When he was finished, he dropped the stop sign in the road and walked off the job. The pay for dealing with the lunatics attending the Cowboy Christmas wasn’t enough for him to keep it together any longer.

He couldn’t do it. If people were going to ignore him, then he was out. He never looked back and kept his reflective vest on as he walked off towards restoring his happiness.

The parking lot traffic was someone else's problem now. He had dealt with his last unruly driver in the way he wanted to deal with them all. His pain was finally over.