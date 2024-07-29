Vegas Resort Opens Rooms With Outrageously Impressive View

The Paris resort in Las Vegas might have the best view in the entire city.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. Vegas is without question my favorite vacation destination in the country.

It's a city full of gambling, cold beer and fun. What's not to like? While getting a room with a view isn't a big deal to me, it is for many others and Paris has taken things to the next level.

Paris in Vegas unveils rooms with insane view.

There are a handful of Las Vegas resorts that feature incredible views of the strip. The Cosmo and The Bellagio are two that come to mind right away.

Well, Paris would like to enter the conversation. The popular Caesars Resorts property has added some renovated rooms with a balcony, and the view is absolutely bonkers.

Check it out below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Even as a guy who doesn't really care about views in Vegas at all, I have to admit that this view is insane. I have a trip coming up here in a few weeks, and I have half a mind to change my reservation to one of these rooms.

The view is that impressive. I only sleep in my room when in Vegas. I'm not the kind of person who hangs out in the room at all. Why spend time in your room when the entire city is open and at your disposal?

Having said that, coming back after a long day out in Sin City to a balcony waiting for you with an ice cold beer sounds like Heaven.

I might be nerding out a little bit right now, but that's okay. I get paid to call balls and strikes, and that view is next level great.

I'll be doing my Vegas recap for my upcoming trip, and getting a balcony room at Paris is now *VERY MUCH* in play. Stay tuned to see how it all shakes out, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.