Panera Worker Bashes Scumbag Customer With Bread Pan During Fight

Take this behavior to McDonald's, you scumbag.

Major drama broke out at a suburban Panera on Tuesday when some lunatic came in looking for a fight and ended up being beaten over the head by a bread pan-wielding Panera worker who was fed up with such disgusting behavior.

As you'll see in the video, the weirdo, identified as Isaac Ross by the Glendale Police Department, yells something at the workers about giving him his phone.

When a customer tells Ross to leave, it was on. We got ourselves an old-fashioned ass-kicking you don't see very often out of the bread bowls and vanilla latte company.

WATCH THIS!

That's solid bread pan work out of the employee. She'll probably get fired because these corporations don't have a backbone, but at least she'll have this on her social resume the rest of her life.

Police say Ross, who also goes by Kendall Ross, came back to the store and reportedly assaulted an "at-risk male victim" in that incident.