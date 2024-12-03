Pamela Anderson Walking Red Carpet Without Makeup Has People Talking

Pamela Anderson is being praised across the Internet for her makeup-less red carpet appearance Monday night in New York City.

The Baywatch legend, 57, has relatively stayed out of the public eye for several years, but she hasn't stopped working. Her appearance at Monday's Gotham Awards comes from her work in The Last Showgirl, which is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on December 13.

Anderson told PEOPLE on the red carpet that she still wears makeup "sometimes," but noted that, "It has a time and a place. I just feel in my personal life, it just didn't really make sense."

What do people think of makeup-free Pamela Anderson?

Based on Pam Anderson deciding she's done with makeup on red carpets, it should go without saying that she doesn't care what people think.

"I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, ‘I’m going to challenge beauty,’" the Playboy Playmate legend told TODAY in 2023.

Take it or leave it.

"I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game," she added.

The blunt messaging from Pam seems to be resonating with the general public. Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also in The Last Showgirl, declared that Pam created a "NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION" with her choice to go without makeup.

What caused Pamela Anderson to stop wearing makeup?

The 2023 death of Anderson's makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, appears to be a pivot point.

"She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup," the pinup told Elle in 2023 while noting it had been "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too. Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing."

The results?

Based on what Google Trends tells us, Anderson is experiencing a career rebound after fading from public eye in 2010.

Dare we say, Pamela Anderson IS BACK?