Pam Bondi Melts MAGA Hearts As She Gets AG Call From Trump, John Daly Bellyflop & A Golf Course Fist Fight!

Where do I even start this Friday morning? Oh, that's right, we'll have a special guest during my ‘Screencaps Recap’ on ‘Don’t @ Me' with Dan Dakich: Florida Police Detective Dany De Andrade!

For those of you who are turning into regular viewers of my 10:30 ET Friday morning spot with Dakich, you know things are starting to heat up with that appearance.

I took it slow with Dan. For many, many weeks I wasn't sure if he even wanted me on his show or if I was planted to fill a spot with intentions to replace me down the road.

It turns out we have something cooking with my 10-minute guest spot. Two weeks ago, I invited Screencaps legend Terann Hilow to do a triple box with Dan and I. That turned out great. Dan was pleased. The producers were happy. I was just happy that producers and OutKick executives were happy.

So, this week, I hit up 2024 breakout star Dany De Andrade, the Hollywood (FL) Police detective who went viral when she popped up on the Miami news for a murder investigation.

Dany and I have traded a few messages over the last six months. It was only natural to bring her on the hottest 10 minute digital show in the business right now.

REMEMBER: I have called on Trump to make Dany the director of the Secret Service. This morning, I get the opportunity to ask if she'll accept the job.

BUCKLE UP.

Southerners who enjoyed the beauty of last night's Ohio snow game owe us an apology

You hate us until we give you a snow game to watch. Florida isn't giving the football world a snow game. Last night was another lesson to the Southerners on why the football will always have to go through Ohio no matter how badly they want to steal it away from us.

From Canton to Dayton where the first NFL game was played, you will never steal our history, our heritage.

Say you're sorry for disparaging Ohio. We've given you so much, including that beautiful snow game. Show us some respect.

I cannot believe how many emails are floating around in the inbox. The weather changes and now you guys can't stop emailing me

Let's dump out some of the Army-Notre Dame emails. Yes, there are some disgusting Notre Dame fans in here that hate America.

- Mike in WI is ready to root for the good guys on the 80th anniversary of the 101st telling Germany to hold its nuts:

West Point Grad (class of 89). Grew up in Cleveland in an Irish family, as a Catholic, and a die hard football fan. We spent every summer headed to see the grandparents on Interstate 80 thru Indiana, right by ND. Once I realized that the NFL wasn't in my future, I quickly shifted my goal to have a son be a starting linebacker at ND. That didn't pan out either, but i have been to a couple games in South Bend, and ND is my 3rd team. (Behind Army and Ohio State)

That being said, no one other than hard core ND homers want's ND to win this Saturday. The entire country will be rooting for the Army team. I might go so far as to say that it would un-American to root for ND. ND fans cut their grass on Saturdays! ND fans are vegans! ND fans die their hair blue! ND fans voted for Kamala!

The tradition after every game is that the winning team gets to sing their alma mater last. So We Sing Second is the mantra!!!

"On Brave old Army team...."

- Michael V. will be on the right side of history:

Hey Joe I will be attending the Army-ND game on Saturday night with a group of 15 friends and co workers. I would say half are rooting for Army (myself included), a few rooting for ND and a few just happy to just happy to have a few beers while watching college football. We are taking a bus together (school bus we rented for a very reasonable price which none of us will be driving). I would assume most of the crowd will be rooting for ND even though West Point is only about an hour away from Yankee Stadium. I find that in New York since we don't have a power 5 school program close (outside of Rutgers) most football fans who are Irish will root for ND because of the nickname. I am 50% Irish and never bought into it but that mjght just be me. Either wayI'm really looking forward to the experience.

There's still time to vote:

- Tom B. wouldn't be caught dead rooting for Notre Dame:

I will definitely be rooting for Army Saturday night! My parents were both Purdue grads, so I was raised to root against Notre Dame. Go Army!

- Pete from Perrysburg spent time at West Point:

West Point alum (1983) and Screencaps fan.

A good friend's daughter is getting married Saturday afternoon.

I'm freakin dying.

But I will have the Youtube Tv app on my phone and a (hopefully concealed) earbud.

If the wife catches me, I'm toast but it's worth the risk.

Beat the Irish!

- Kevin in Frederick will be cheering for the USA:

Joe, as a kid that grew up in West Lafayette, attended and graduated from Purdue and has lived over 50 years of ND fans let me say I hate Notre Dame for the following reasons:



When they Play UM I have to cheer for UM (barf) Brady Quinn's hair. Having to watch Beano Cook (RIP) glaze PSU and only to slightly less glaze any ND team especially those QB'd by any D-Bag PA QB specifically Ron Powlus The Rocket the Missile and the fact they called their mom the Launching Pad The fact they exist.

The REAL Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse could be playing the Irish and I'd be cheering for Pestilence to break one loose and take 50 plus to the house. They could even be coached by Lou (who I like for some strange reason).

Anyway It's all Army Saturday baby! USA USA USA and FND. Would love to see ARMY push out ANY 2 loss SEC team in the playoff as well. GO ARMY!

- Beer Guy Neil in Cleveland is rooting against America this weekend:

And as a proud ND alum, my reply to Rob in Florida is... I would say we're rated right where we should be. The name of the game is 'eyeballs' and ND delivers. Either watching to root for the Irish, or hate watching hoping they get crushed. There is no grey in this equation. Go Irish!

Would you go to the absolutely pitiful Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game if you've never been to a Cowboys game & you're a Cowboys fan?

- Cowboys fan Derek G. is in a tough spot:

So when I saw the prices for the Cowboys Thanksgiving game, I couldn't believe decent seats were less than $75 and nosebleeds were $20! Being a diehard Cowboys fan, I have always wanted to catch a live game as a small bucket list item.

I know the NFL is a television product, and if I went to the game, I would spend most of the time just staring at the jumbotron. That being said, I have only been to a couple Mavericks games and never a Cowboys game.

We are having our Thanksgiving this Saturday for scheduling reasons and I'm off work next Thursday, so it seems that everything is lining up perfectly.

Here's the problem, it's Cooper Rush vs Tommy Devito, and we will probably lose. There's a reason for the ticket price.

So I thought I would pose the question to the Screencaps community. Would you go to an iconic football game (I consider Cowboys on Thanksgiving iconic, it's a family tradition around here) even if it's probably the two worst starting QBs that week, especially if the opportunity doesn't come around very often?

Curious to hear your thoughts.

Kinsey:

Damn, this stopped me in my tracks. I was humming along with this edition of Screencaps, but now I'm really thinking hard on this one.

If this was an early December game, I would tell you to avoid it. This is Thanksgiving, your schedule lines up and Lainey Wilson is performing at halftime. Even though they're a total mess, it's still the NFL and you're still going to see a big production. Look at this as a building block. Yes, you're going to see dogshit NFL QBs, but it's only up from here and you get to see it for the cheapest price imaginable. Think about Lions fans who put off going to a game at Ford Field. Standing room for this year's Thanksgiving game starts at $282. The Cowboys will get good again and buying tickets might be an issue. Guided VIP tours of AT&T Stadium are $45. You can buy a ticket for $20 and watch A GAME from 200 different angles. Think about that. I get that you don't want your first in-person memory of the Cowboys to be Cooper Rush. Block out all of that. Soak in the atmosphere. Walk around. Stand and watch a couple of drives. People watch. Treat it like going to the mall. Make sure to send me a report on how it goes.

Did Battery Daddy just change the lantern game for Christmas?

- Wyn in Colorado writes:

This is a Battery Daddy lantern. Holds 40 batteries. Sold at Home Depot (#NotSponsored).

Myrtle Beach might have the most beautiful converted vintage Pizza Hut

- Guy G. has been out on the road this week being a Screencaps Road Warrior®:

By far, the best hotel breakfast is at any Embassy Suites. Hot breakfast, made to order omelets, with a ton of other options everyday. Worth the couple extra bucks to stay at one! I stay at an Embassy 6-10 times a year.

I’ve also included an old Pizza Hut that I got to eat at yesterday in Myrtle Beach, SC. Brunch place now, and was decent enough

What is a shorty cart?

- Arthur in Atlanta asks:

I've got to ask, what in the hell is a "shorty cart" that you keep referring to in your (fully appropriate) rants about parking lot/grocery store etiquette? Is that a regional term for some specific type of grocery cart? Sorry, I'm from the South and have never heard that term used. I generally shop at Publix and our options are regular, full-sized grocery carts, or the smaller handheld baskets for quicker trips.

Also, people who don't return carts to the store or a cart corral are a strong indicator of how far we have fallen as a society.

Kinsey:

This is the best I could find on our Getty photo server. It's a half-cart. Shorty. Grandma cart. The old ladies here in Ohio will stab a Gen Xer over one of these.

A message for Millennial Dalton D. after his story of making eye contact with the woman at a ‘complimentary’ hotel breakfast and it turned out to be his wife

Here's what Dalton D. wrote:

I pan over towards the far corner of the big room…. and a GOOD looking blonde catches my eye at the juice machine facing away. Im squinting but I can tell shes shaped just right and takes care of herself. Nice….



Go about eating and sneak a peak a couple more times only to realize……its MY WIFE! She had taken her sweatshirt off and put her hair up in a pony tail when I wasnt paying attention. I laughed to myself because I thought "hell ya! She is even still hot when I dont realize its her". Apparently my eye sight is going to shit.

Kinsey:

Then Dalton D. told his wife the story as a compliment. She wasn't impressed.

- Mark T. in Florida replies:

Very discouraging to hear that Oregon Milennial Dalton D. is making rookie mistakes with the hotel breakfast story. You just can't be doing that; you just can't. Not everything has to be shared with the wife / mistress / roommate.

Go Army; the country needs this.....

Screeencaps readers on the anthem

- Allen K. checks in:

One more ‘Anthem’ story. Andrew D’s email pushed me to respond.

My dad was a WWII vet. I remember watching as a 7-8 year old some WW II movie (Tora! Tora! Tora! or Midway maybe) and there was a scene where they are raising the flag and playing the Anthem in Pearl Harbor just as the bombing begins. My dad made a point of how the soldiers remained at attention until the last note of the Anthem - even as the bombs were falling (comically, I seem to recall the band leader finishing the Anthem as quickly as he could).

So…here we are, nearly 50 years later and this is still what I think of EVERY DAMN TIME I hear the Anthem:

Find the nearest Flag and face that flag and lock-in on it

Do Not Move/Speak until the Anthem is finished

Random thoughts to close out another week of life

- Rob M. gets the honor:

Random Thoughts on the Passing ( Screencaps ) Scene

- First of all, that opening is taken from the great Thomas Sowell. He would come out with a random article to address cultural and political events in no particular order every once in a while. He is one of my favorite writers and I honor him with that opening.

- I’m also tired of the Kelce’s, my goodness are those two annoying. Travis is the worst, he has whored himself out to Big Pharma and dresses like an idiot so he can see Tay-Tay naked. You might be able to convince me to do the latter, but I’m just not sure I could sell my soul to that extent ( Has he seen her naked? Does he even like girls? This is a whole other rant for another day).

- The Ladies ( if I may use that term ) of The View, they are a necessary evil. We need to be reminded of what uptight New York liberal women think of the rest of the country. These people hate us, they would step over our cold dead bodies and get irritated that it took an extra 3 seconds to get to their double espresso latte with milk. Sunny Hosten has two children, that means some poor bastard has actually had sex with her, twice, that guy does not mow on Thursday’s, you will never convince me otherwise.

- I mow on Thursday’s ( By reading this, you knew that )

- Army-Navy- I have watched that game every year for as long as I can remember. I will be watching Army Notre Dame Saturday, and openly rooting for Army, period. And by the way, is there any franchise that is more overrated than Notre Dame? They are in the pantheon of fan bases that I truly dislike with Yankee, Red Sox, Eagles and Habs fans in the same group. All of you, go away, and stop moving to Florida.

- I smoke a Turkey for Thanksgiving every year. I’ve done it on a pellet smoker, a bullet smoker and an offset smoker. My lovely wife has no idea why I need three different smokers on the patio and am looking to add a flat top grill.

- Sunday December 8th will be the first race of the 76th season of Swamp Buggy Racing. It is a one of a kind sport that is only run in Naples Florida. We will have our RV parked in the pits for three days, golf cart in tow to be a part of the most unique sport in the world. If anyone is in the area that weekend, it is a must see, you can get a ticket for $25.

- Joe, please keep up the great work, you have created a great community, it is a must read every day, thank you for all you do.

That's it for this cold Friday. Yes, I see the nearly 100 emails that have piled up. This week will go down as one of the busiest in Screencaps history. So many topics. So many emails. So many readers with their heads on a swivel.



Tomorrow morning, I'll dump out your thoughts on football brothers. Promise.

PLUS: I have a message from Mike from Layton on his recent experience at a Trans-Siberian Orchestra show. That's a good one.

Now, get to work and tune in at 10:30 this morning for ‘Screencaps Recap.’ We're going to have some fun.

Have a great weekend if you don't stop by tomorrow morning.

