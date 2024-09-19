Palestinian Flag Raised At UNC As Scumbags Vandalize ROTC Building

Here we go again on the University of North Carolina campus with Palestinian protesters who launched a vandalism attack on an ROTC building while raising the Palestinian flag outside.

Natalie Bradin of the UNC-Chapel Hill student newspaper reported that vandalism had occurred at the UNC ROTC armory where she recorded scumbags spray painting "Israel bombs USA Pays" on the building.

In late April, anti-Israel/pro-Hamas scumbags were unable to take control of a flag pole on campus thanks to fraternity members who stood their ground and saved the stars and stripes. Today, on the UNC campus, the anti-Israel/pro-Hamas scumbags were back and this time, their favorite flag was raised in front of the ROTC building, according to reports.

In another video, someone had spray painted "Israel is a terror state" and "F--k UNC."

Other videos showed the following spray painted on hallway walls:

Be anti-imperialism

Google Kills

Death to U.S.

Death to UNC

Abolish Admin