Paige VanZant Takes Up Pole Dancing, Shows Off Her Skills With 'New Toy'

Paige VanZant has a "new toy." The content creator and combat sport collector, who has competed in everything from the UFC to Power Slap, recently acquired a stripper pole.

Now what good would such an acquisition be if she wasn’t going to hop on the pole and put it to use? It would be nothing more than a decoration.

PVZ isn’t one for collecting items like stripper poles and not putting them to good use. So, of course, she's taken up the activity.

It's a good workout, it's good for content, and her more than 3 million Instagram followers enjoyed "Day 1 of my new toy" as she made sure to point out "Still a long way to go."

Now I wouldn't go around assuming that Paige is taking up a new career because of her new hobby. Not only does she have a long way to go on the pole, but she's getting back into MMA.

That's another surprise for 2025 that not many people would have predicted just a few months ago. Evidently, Paige's stints in bare knuckle and slap fighting taught her nothing or sparked the need for a mixed martial arts comeback.

Paige VanZant has a lot going on in 2025, from MMA to her new stripper pole hobby

The 30-year-old former UFC fighter announced recently on her podcast Paige and Austin: A Kickass Love Story, that she was getting back into the sport that launched her into the spotlight.

Paige signed with the Global Fight League and when she's not on the pole, or incorporating the stripper pole into her workout routine, she'll be in the gym.

"I need to be in the gym harder and stronger than ever. I’m changing gears again. I’m going to shock the world again," she said, reports the Bloody Elbow.

"I’m lucky I’m in such a good position that I do get a lot of opportunities that I get to wade through and pick what kind of sparks my interest the most and what’s the most exciting."

Paige continued, "They offered me a contract and I said, ‘Yes.’ So, I’m going back to MMA, and I think this is the perfect opportunity because I definitely didn’t leave MMA because I wasn’t passionate about it anymore."

There you have it, Paige VanZant's 2025 will include mixed martial arts again and getting busy on a stripper pole. There aren’t many with that wide of a range of talent.

We'll see if getting back into mixed martial arts was a good decision or not. If I had to bet, I'd bet that the stripper pole ends up being a positive addition.