Paige Spiranac Dumps Out NASCAR Content From Daytona, Sad Minnesota Fans & Arkansas Man Steals Bus

It was a nice appetizer. You weren't required to sit there and concentrate on the games since there weren't any big matchups. I don't want to hear that UNC-Minnesota meant anything.

These 7:30 games going to halftime at 9:20 is unacceptable. Toledo was one of those games. What are we doing? There's no reason at all for that game to not be kicked at 7 p.m. It's on ESPN+.

What did you think of Mark Jones calling the Colorado game? The gagging on Deion and anything Colorado did got old real fast. Mark is a disgrace.

I saw that Cam Rising is back with Utah. Those of you who stay up LATE on Saturday nights might remember Rising as the QB who tormented USC fans before USC ran off to the Big Ten. Rising is now 25!Rising started his college career in 2018. Kyler Murray won the Heisman that year. Gardner Minshew was still in college back then.

Trevor Matich's suit jacket was holding on for dear life. It's amazing that Matich has held on this long working the ESPN college football studio show.

At what point do mid-majors build soccer stadiums for their football teams? Kansas played on Sporting KC's field last night and they packed 20k into that small place which made for what is being called an "electric atmosphere."

YouTubeTV allowing fans to make their own quad-box is the innovation I want to see out of sports. This company keeps impressing me. #NotSponsored

What are your thoughts on the real start of college football? What did you notice?

- John from SD writes:

So glad football is back, even the teaser college games were great last weekend. Was really hoping for an NDSU win over crying Sanders but their D couldn’t hold up in the second half.

The Art of Buying Drinks at the Bar

- Bear and the Philly Boys would like to make you rethink how you buy a round:

Me and the Philly boys have handled buying a round differently than most. In fact this has been our process since early 90’s.



Here is how it works.

Everyone puts up $20. If you bitch you are asked to leave. No buying your own shit.

You can order whatever you want with consequences.

We are mostly beer drinkers but occasionally you have a "Kitty Killer" ordering Bourbon or some other crap. We usually shame them after first order and they go back to Miller Lite.

As the pot decreases everyone throws in another $20

Whoever is left at the end of the night we put it towards the cheesesteak fund for the 2 or 3 guys that are left.

It always works for the group and there is a 99% chance that I get a free cheesesteak at the end of the night.

Someone try this and report back how it went:

Move over corn sweat, Florida wants to offer up a new phenomenon

- Mark in Winter Springs, FL say:

I can't attest to the existence of Corn Sweat, but in Central Florida, where I live, Nut Sweat is a very real thing. It can be quite debilitating.

Healing mountains

- Indy Daryl wants to pivot from the traditional Healing Waters content:

I know the talk this summer has been about healing waters, but I think the mountains can do just the same. Walked out of Glacier National Park this afternoon, after 6 days and 5 nights of amazing views, pure blue glacial lakes, and even some snow! 6 straight days of just the trail, your feet, and everything you need on your back. Couldn’t have had a better time!!

How big is the TNML in Texas?

Campus Cuties conundrum

- Mike writes:

In one your Screencaps "Campus Cuties" posts this week a last name looked familiar. I confirmed with my college friend this was one of his high school friends’ daughter. Do I reach out and say "Congratulations"? Does he even know? Would he be excited if he did? I know she’s a great D1 athlete. Is she trying to monetize like Livy?

I’m going silent. Too much downside risk.

You are a smart man knowing which battles to pick with Mrs. Caps and when. You will be celebrating your 50th before long. Love the column!

Kinsey:

Thank you for your kind words on picking my battles. I'm golfing again this Sunday morning with my friends for the third time in three weeks. She gets the gift bags. I get the beauty of golf along the shores of Lake Erie on the first day of September.

We'll both be fine.

It's balloon season for Mike T. in Idaho - Boise Balloon Festival

Strong men and camels

- Otis in Mobile, AL writes:

I always thought the strong men saying was best illustrated by an Arabic saying regarding camels. I could not remember who said it but a quick google search unearthed this gem.

The founder of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid, was asked about the future of his country. He replied, "My grandfather rode a camel, my father rode a camel, I ride a Mercedes, my son rides a Land Rover, and my grandson is going to ride a Land Rover…but my great-grandson is going to have to ride a camel again."

Why is that, he was asked? And his reply was, "Hard times create strong men, strong men create easy times. Easy times create weak men, weak men create difficult times. Many will not understand it, but you have to raise warriors, not parasites."

I think this is a lead in for Jordan Peterson's theory that there is no honor in being soft, the only honor is in having the capability to be a monster when needed but having the discipline to control it.

Respecting Summer

- Caleb from PA shares this one:

Dave and Buster’s is NOT respecting summer. Ridiculous!

Brianna points out a high pressure over Los Angeles

- LA Don is watching the news this morning in Los Angeles where Brianna is dialed in with her Dodger blue:

Holy moly Joe! What a start to the Labor Day wkend!

Numbers from :

