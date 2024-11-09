Paige Spiranac Cooks Up A New Video That Will Lower Your Handicap, George Washington's Hair In A Card & Tots!

Let's dump out a bunch of emails that have piled up

- Two-Club Invitational champion Charles K. is in Lubbock this morning:

Going to be a great day of college football! I hope Kirk doesn’t have any weddings to go to today. Does Purdue even show up? We’re in Lubbock for Fox big noon kickoff. The signs I have seen so far are hilarious. Have a great day!!

- Mike in Naperville says:

Playoff time.

Kinsey:

Here in Perrysburg, the Yellow Jackets beat a team out of Berea, OH and stamped their ticket to the regional semifinals and a matchup against St. Edward.

Pray for Perrysburg.

St. Edward plays an insane schedule that included a 38-21 loss earlier in the season to Boyle County (KY) who just happens to be ranked No. 13 in the nation. One of St. Ed's other losses, 35-30, was to Cincinnati Moeller, the No. 1 ranked team in Ohio.

Another of St. Ed loss was to Massillon Washington, the No. 2 ranked team in Ohio. And another loss was to Akron Hoban, the No. 4 ranked team in Ohio.

You get the idea.

Our Perrysburg boys are going to need a miracle next weekend.

In other Ohio high school football news, a team actually scored on Marion Local, the D-VII team with Ohio's all-time longest winning streak. The Flyers won 56-14 last night over tiny Tri-Village, but the story is that Tri-Village scored at all. Marion Local hadn't given up points since September 20. The 14 points scored by the Patriots was the most points Marion Local has given up all year and the most a team has scored on them since October 20, 2023 when Coldwater hung 14 on the Flyers.

The last time Marion Local lost was November 6, 2020.

- Beer Guy Neil in Cleveland writes:

I swear I heard on the radio, 'tis the season to lose elections, Kama mala, mala mala

Kinsey:

The local 80s, 90s and today's hits station switched to Christmas music last night at 5 p.m. That's right, November 8. Switched to Christmas music that will run until December 26.

- Shane B. checks in:

Traveling this week so a little behind. I wanted to share with you a positive university story. My daughter attends Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. They have north of 25K students on campus. After Trump had won security was called to get students back into their dorms and stop celebrating the victory. Sanity in universities lives. No safe spaces for Libs crying there. Best value in America.

Boys weekend in Naples. Booze football games and great food!

- Bill C. appreciated Mike from Layton's email on why Latinos voted for Trump:

Mic drop

That was strong. Send that man some free TNML swag.

- George in Elmwood, Illinois says his sister and husband live in Perrysburg, but he's checking in on the topic of TV technology:

Retired educator in my late 70s living in a small town in Central Illinois. Enjoyed the early HDTV stories so I thought I would share one. I believe it was 1977. Our local department store in Peoria (Bergners) ran an ad about an upcoming demonstration of a new technology called laser disc.

So I thought why not check it out.

I’m sure my wife shopped while I took my 2 boys up to the second floor where they sold TV’s, stereos, etc. It was one of those industrial strength Pioneer disc players like they had in GM dealerships back in the day.

Thing was huge. Probably weighed 50 pounds.

So I’m talking to the salesman about it and he puts in the last side of Jaws (CAV disc. Look it up.) and hands me the remote. So I immediately fast-forward to the guys in the boat and when the shark swallows Quint I freeze it and then go frame by frame forward and back and the blood is flying everywhere.

Everybody on the floor that was anywhere near the TV was freaking out. My boys loved it. A couple of years later I bought a floor model disc player and an Advent TV from a stereo store that was closing, and my love of home theater began.

Later, I spent a small fortune setting up a surround sound system so I could hear Kilgore’s helicopters do 360s around the basement, but that’s another story. Laser disc never really took off in the U.S. (Most people bought VCR’s and rented movies.) I still have a player that works and hundreds of discs.

Every once in a while, I’ll put something on and watch it in glorious 480p. Think Elephant Parts. I always say there wouldn’t be a DVD without LD first. 12 inchers forever.

Kinsey:

This right here is why it's important for this column to take a moment in pop culture history — the 1998 newspaper ad for HDTVs — and see what memories I can dig up from readers.

What a memory that must be to have the power in your hands to freeze a scene in Jaws in the 1970s. That must've felt like being George Jetson.

Those are the memories I love hearing about from readers. I don't hunt deer. I hunt for stories. Thanks to George for sharing.

- Greg in Florida writes:

Thanks for the amount of Rachel content. She is my favorite "Screencaps" lady. We were both born and raised in Missouri, both born in October, and both Mizzou alums. She does our university proud!

Kinsey:

You're welcome, Greg. I'm hoping to get Rachel on ‘Screencaps Recap’, which is my Friday segment on Dan Dakich's OutKick show. I need to hear about the current state of pickleball influencing from Rachel.

- Benny in Yukon, OK says:

Respect Thanksgiving!





Gunz from the OutKick Culture Department (the ‘OCD’) ran into the Costco Guys!

If you don't know what I'm talking about, here's where you should start. Nothing makes me happier as a member of the OCD than one of us running into pop culture icons on a Friday night.

True story: Gunz has been sicker than a dog this week. We actually told him to get off the 3:30 Zoom call on Friday because he was looking like Jimmy Carter on his last breath. I'm talking white as a ghost.

Gunz gets some sleep, gets to the airport and then this moment of pop culture happens. That's the OCD at its best.

Podcasts killed late night TV

- This is a strong email from PNW Husker:

Was thinking about your question about if you still watch the late night shows and I easily answered that with a No. The last time I ever really "watched" the late night shows was when Jimmy Fallon first took over but soon after stopped as the 4 skits he did he was just repeating and his political slant was pretty strong and my wife and I mostly were just watching the skits on youtube and not even watching it live.

The political slant of them all has not helped, but I think another major factor is podcasts. The late shows used to use celebrity's as the big draw for why you would want to watch the show. You would get to see them perform as themselves for 6-10 minutes in a way that you really didn't have any access to. Now you can just search for a celebrity and probably find that the either have their own podcast or have been on a number of them, and you are able to see them in a long form podcast(s) and hear them in their own voice. You don't have to stay up late to watch a quick 10 minute pre-rehearsed interview, you can just download and load it up while laying laser straight stripes. This access has taken away the ability for the late night show to have this unique resource and made their access to it seem super shallow and not worth the time to watch.

The last thing that killed the late show is the celebrity's themselves, for the most part we all know what they feel as they make it abundantly clear and their message resonates with almost as many people as are still watching the late shows. The ones that are on these shows are properly vetted and ensure that they have the right views and will say the right things to match up to the SJW policy of the day that affects so little and just further shows how out of touch the late night show and celebrities are. It doesn't feel real or sincere and I think that is where podcasts have taken over and allow you a real take on what people actually feel and care about with out all the gatekeepers and giving you access to people that you actually want to hear from.

RIP Late shows, you had a good run but long live the podcast.

Hat tip to Matt Walsh on this one, he was talking about just the decline of the late show, but I realized that I remember in my younger days I would stay up to watch for certain celebrities and they would be advertised all week as being on and it was the draw.

Now I only watch cut cord cable (youtubetv) for sports and the rest of the time I am watching content from different creators I enjoy and old movies and tv shows on different streaming app. New stuff has been lacking, luckily there is a huge super accessible backlog for us elder millenials.

I guess with that I should ask if you could put a call out to the blog for great westerns, war movies and tv shows that us millenials can catch up on. I have nothing but time whilst I work from home and am always going through different older movies and tv series.

A Millennial is tired of people using the Starbucks latte line as a shot at those trying to buy homes

- Millennial John fires back:

There is nothing more on brand and tone deaf than someone over 50 bringing out the old 'Starbucks latte' trope to explain the unaffordability of housing.

Who do they think is going to buy their nicely appreciated 900K 3 bedroom ranch, so they can overpay for a 'cute downsize' property at 100K over listing - in cash - completely obliterating any would-be first-time homebuyers in the process?

Yes, you need to be smart with your money to be able to buy a home. Yes, this is a horrible market to buy in. Both can be true.

But the 'I walked uphill both ways in the snow' attitude this generation shows at times is completely insufferable and ignores their massive role in creating this unholy mess.

Signed - A millennial homeowner in one of the most expensive area codes in the country who drives a 20 year old car and drinks coffee from a machine.

Where is Keith Olbermann?

- Nathan R. writes:

I will admit, I stayed up last night just to watch Jimmy K and hear is reaction. Not because I ama fan of his, but only to further examine his decline into wokeness. It was gratifying, to say the least! But anyway, where is Keith Olbermann?

I was expecting a world-class meltdown from that guy but have yet to see it? Has anyone heard from him? It could be safe to say he moved to Cuba on Wednesday morning…perhaps? Thanks, Joe, for giving us a place to convene. I look forward to this every day!

I have early mowing and then off to get the misses from the airport.

Kinsey:

Oh, Keith is around. He's busy taking shots at Ohio State. His brain is malfunctioning more than normal.

Are these people overreacting?

- Nick L. writes:

Gladiator Ln checking in on a topic that I’m surprised hasn’t been discussed yet. We received this message on our neighborhood FB page. It was my son and his friends playing hide and seek for his 12th birthday. I take great care of my yard, mowing on Thursdays, but I think this is ridiculous. This community loves their yards. Am I overreacting?

Kinsey:

I don't think it's too much of an ask to tell your son and his buddies to stay out of the neighbor's yard. Put yourself in the neighbor's spot. If you're a big Thursday night guy and you're trying to grow a patch of grass and 12-year-olds trample the area, there's a good chance you're going to be frustrated.

Why would it be a ridiculous ask for kids to stay off the lawn?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

What projects are you working on?

- CB writes:

What a great week it’s been! Things are looking up for the country, the market is up and no more political ads for a while. That’s a trifecta right there.

Thinking about some of the comments on buying a house and have to agree with most of the commenters. We moved about 3 years ago into our current house and while the location is a huge upgrade, we bought an older home that was in need of some sweat equity. To afford the upgrade in location, we had to make changes in our lifestyle, but they’ve been worth it for what we have. The house isn’t perfect, but we’ll get it there. We’re remodeling it and doing most of the work ourselves, YouTube is great resource if you need to learn something new, you’d be surprised at what you can do with a little practice and the right tools.

We run our Financial Planning and Wealth Management business out of the house and part of that remodel was to build out a space for my wife’s office. Put up some new wall, some drywall and new lighting and we’re off to a good start. Getting my wife’s office built out means she needed some new additions for her office, so out we went to shop for said items. This was right about Halloween time and the stores already had Christmas decorations out. I’m curious as to the SC community’s thoughts on passing an Amendment to #Respect Holidays. We #Respect Summer around here, shouldn’t we also #Respect Holidays??? I mean, I love me some Christmas, but I sure as heck don’t want to be skipping over Thanksgiving. All that glorious turkey, gravy, football, napping…no way I want to miss that.

While I’m on the topic,

What’s the consensus on putting up your Christmas tree?

Also, live tree vs. artificial?

I know there are some out there that put it up the day after Thanksgiving, others wait until Dec.1 or even later. Me personally, it depends on if we have a live tree or go with the artificial one. If it’s we go with a live tree, I usually shoot for somewhere in the vicinity of the 7th or 8th, that gives me about 3 ½ weeks or so of having my tree.

If we go with an artificial tree, I’m more open on when it goes up. Usually it’s a Saturday or Sunday when I have time to get up in the attic to get it down. Personally, I push for the live tree, even here in FL there’s just something special about going out looking for your tree, tying it to the roof of your car and bring it home. The smell, the nostalgia, I love it.

My wife, not so much. She’s hates that the needles get all over the place. Plus the fact that our dogs and cats are magically drawn to the live trees. So I see her point of view as well. Still want to get through Thanksgiving first though.

Well, I’ve taken up enough of your Friday afternoon. Have a great weekend!

Kinsey:

I will ask the Christmas tree questions on the OutKick Screencaps Facebook page to see what others are thinking.

Let's close out Saturday morning with an old Pizza Hut

- Jake in Oregon writes:

Glad this election B.S. is behind us, Need to pass a constitutional amendment limiting TV political adds to one per hour.

Yard signs are pretty stupid - I got confused by so many this year I think I voted for a realtor!

Pic of the old Pizza Hut in Williston North Dakota - hanging in there as a restaurant at least. Back in the day this was a classic, had it all - salad bar light, red cups, the works. Beer drinkers sat on the "21 and over" side, while kids were on the other - No corrupting the youth of North Dakota!!

####################

That is it. What a loaded edition of Saturday Screencaps. Guys, I was supposed to keep Saturday Screencaps to like an hour of work. This post took me like three hours to build.

But, the content you guys are sending just keeps getting better and better. And I'm having too much fun. Do I like getting up early on Saturdays? Not at all, but it makes it better when we're having a blast.

Keep it up.

Go have an incredible weekend.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :