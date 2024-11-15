Paige Spiranac Asks Fans For 'Challenge' Ideas & Things Go Off The Rails

On this quiet Friday afternoon with the world waiting for the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight, Paige Spiranac decided to just throw it out there.

The content-producing legend of the pageview game fired up Instagram to ask her fans to brainstorm. "I need some help from you," Paigeviews told her audience. "I'm working on something really fun and I want you to send me challenges and prop bets or things that you want to see me do that you can bet on," she continued.

Intriguing! Go on.

"Maybe it's a food challenge. A sports challenge. Learning ‘Thunderstruck’ from the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. Anything. It could be anything you want to see me do," the world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer, as named by the OutKick Culture Department, concluded before being inundated with suggestions.

The first suggestion to come in was "Jumping jacks while jump roping."

"Ok, I like where your head is at. Very creative. Really thinking outside the box. There are no bad ideas," she pleaded with her fans.

Challenges that Paige Spiranac fans would like to see her attempt

From Paige's Instagram Story:

Do your taxes yourself fully clothed

Jumping jacks while jump roping

You ever see those ladies smashing cans with their cans?

Crack a walnut between your butt cheeks

Twerking while eating doughnut balls hanging by a string

Is Paigeviews about to create a digital version of ‘The Man Show’ and make this a better world for future generations?

It has now been 20 years since Adam Carolla and Jimmy Kimmel (remember him?) ended one of the greatest TV runs in the history of testosterone. Kimmel and Carolla actually left in 2003. Their final episode was titled "Camp Kournikova" which also included segments titled "100 Shots With Super Dave" and "Women Lie About Their Weight."

Did you know that Joe Rogan became a host in 2004? That's some trivia to use this weekend. By the way, guys, full episodes of The Man Show are on YouTube.

Paige, we're ready. 20 years is too long to wait for a show that captivated a nation. Please make a new version.

"All joking aside, I've received a ton of great suggestions. Thank you so much because you never know what's going to happen if I pick your suggestio. Stay tuned," the GOAT said before heading out to do whatever she does on Fridays.

Stay tuned, indeed.