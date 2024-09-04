Ozzie Guillen SNAPS On 'Fat' Ump: 'I Wish I Punched Him In The Face'

While the Chicago White Sox are having the worst baseball season pretty much in the history of the game, it's actually leading to some solid content out of Sox studio analyst Ozzie Guillen.

Take last night after yet another loss when Ozzie called umpire Hunter Wendelstedt "fat" and noted that Fat Hunter "should be embarrassed to wear" his umpire uniform after the performance he turned in against the White Sox.

In the 9-0 loss – the 109th of the season for the Sox – new manager Grady Sizemore was kicked out for arguing balls and strikes with ‘Fat’ Hunter which led to Ozzie venting after sitting through another loss.

"I wish I punched him in the face," Guillen said of his past run-ins with ‘Fat’ Hunter. "The first guy to kick me out of a game...I said, 'You know what? You're not a pimple on your daddy's behind."

‘Fat’ Hunter's daddy is none other than Harry Wendelstedt, one of the legendary umpires in the history of baseball. Harry umpired five World Series, served as crew chief in two of those and was known for a wide strike zone that resulted in Harry working five no-hitters during his days behind home plate.

Hunter, perhaps channeling his father during a 9-0 blowout, decided to expand his strike zone last night and Sizemore was furious.

"F--k you," Hunter appeared to fire back at Sizemore, which set off Ozzie who wanted to get face-to-face with ‘Fat’ Hunter right then and there.

"He was in a hurry for last call for alcohol and last call for a pizza," Ozzie threw in for extra measure.